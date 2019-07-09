Aesop's Fables

Get in step with the colorful animals that race, waddle, and leap through these pages! From a fast-footed monkey to a two-timing fox, each creature has a story to tell and a moral to teach. These famous tales tickle the imagination and teach simple truths, ones that children and adults face every day.

Passed from generation to generation, Aesop’s best-loved fables are presented here with beautiful illustrations that bring these naughty, bold, brave, and lovable creatures to life.

Fables included are:

The Fox and the Grapes

The Lion and the Mouse

The Goose Who Laid the Golden Eggs

The Tortoise and the Hare

The Dog and His Reflection

The City Mouse and the Country Mouse

The Fox and the Crow

The Stag and His Antlers

The Crow and the Pitcher





