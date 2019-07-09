Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Aesop's Fables

Aesop's Fables

by

Get in step with the colorful animals that race, waddle, and leap through these pages! From a fast-footed monkey to a two-timing fox, each creature has a story to tell and a moral to teach. These famous tales tickle the imagination and teach simple truths, ones that children and adults face every day.
Passed from generation to generation, Aesop’s best-loved fables are presented here with beautiful illustrations that bring these naughty, bold, brave, and lovable creatures to life.
Fables included are:
The Fox and the Grapes
The Lion and the Mouse
The Goose Who Laid the Golden Eggs
The Tortoise and the Hare
The Dog and His Reflection
The City Mouse and the Country Mouse
The Fox and the Crow
The Stag and His Antlers
The Crow and the Pitcher


Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Legends, Myths, Fables / Greek & Roman

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780762495979

