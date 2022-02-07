Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

If My Heart Could Talk
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

If My Heart Could Talk

A Story of Family, Faith, and Miracles

by Dodie Osteen

Foreword by Joel Osteen

Regular Price $15.99

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Trade Paperback Audiobook CD Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged See All

Regular Price $15.99

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 5, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 5, 2016

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

ISBN-13

9781455577767

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Inspirational

Description

Dodie Osteen, mother of Joel Osteen, gives readers a personal account of her extraordinary life and shares what she has learned about love, faith, and family.

As the wife of forty-four years to the late Pastor John Osteen, founder of Lakewood Church, Dodie Osteen stood as a wife, mother, and first lady of the church, even when life felt anything but steady. Today, she continues to stand by her son, Pastor Joel Osteen, and the rest of their family as they lead Lakewood. In this revealing memoir, Dodie shares that her path, though glorious, has not always been easy. She shows an intimate look at such life-altering experiences as contracting polio as a child, raising 5 children, battling cancer, and losing her husband, all with the beautiful heart and sense of humor she displays to thousands at Lakewood and nationwide at Night of Hope events. While recounting her journey, Dodie offers readers meaningful life lessons applicable to their own lives.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less