Dodie Osteen
DODIE OSTEEN founded Lakewood Church with her late husband, John Osteen, in 1959. After a dramatic and miraculous healing from terminal cancer in 1981, God called Dodie into a special ministry of prayer. Through that ministry of compassion, she has touched the lives of millions of people both in Houston and around the world. Dodie is the author of Healed of Cancer and the daily devotional Choosing Life One Day at a Time. Dodie’s five children all serve in ministry and she has nineteen precious grandchildren.Read More
