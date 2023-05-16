The Accidental Buddhist

1

BUDDHA 101

Stumbling Up Monkey Mind Mountain

ZEN MOUNTAIN MONASTERY is an impressive stone structure tucked neatly onto the side of Tremper Mountain, in the Catskills, in eastern New York State.

I arrive there with a fair degree of trepidation on a Friday evening and am directed to a second-floor dorm room. There are eight bunk beds and a sink crammed into the small area. When I stumble in, Harold, a sixty-something attorney with a neatly trimmed white beard, has already marked out his territory by spreading his expensive luggage in a wide circle.

He introduces himself amicably enough, but only as an excuse, it seems, to make it clear to me within seconds that he knows more about Zen, Buddhism, and meditation than anyone, other than perhaps the Buddha himself. He mentions the many zendos where he has studied, the Zen koans (riddles, more or less) he has contemplated, the teachers he has spoken with, and throws around an impressive array of foreign-sounding words.

I am stuck listening to the boasting because Harold has blocked my way to where I hope to make my bunk, and because Wayne, the only other roommate to have arrived at this point, has wisely retreated to his bed, where he quietly reads a book.

It takes some work, but I manage to extricate myself from Harold's lecture and find a corner bed. From there, all I have to do is watch the room fill up and wonder what the heck I am doing in a monastery anyway. It has been ages since Brother Damien took me aside, and it feels odd to be back.

SOMETIME AFTER DARK , I join a handful of other spiritual greenhorns for dinner, a tasty assortment of vegetables, spiced and stir-fried, served over rice. We are next herded into the Buddha Hall, a small room with no chairs, no tables, no real furniture, just an altar topped with framed photos of old Asian men, probably deceased Buddhist teachers, and lots of round black pillows scattered across the carpet.

There is discernible anxiety in the room, though we have all come willingly—in fact, we have paid for the privilege. Many in attendance have come from New York City, just a few hours to the east. Other have come across state from Ithaca, Albany, or Rochester. I have driven six hours from Central Pennsylvania.

We range in age from early twenties to mid-sixties, and except for our loose cotton clothing, it strikes me that we would not look much different if we had come for a business seminar, or a weekend of bird-watching.

With our shoes left out in the hall, we sit on the thin carpet and nervously check out one another's socks, lost in our individual fears. How long, I wonder, can I sit in silent meditation without going totally nuts?

At the front of the room, a Japanese woman settles onto a pillow, carefully arranges the hems of her flowing black robes, then slowly tucks the hems under her knees. She is quite compact, barely more than four feet tall, but sturdily built. Her head is shaved.

"My name is Jimon," she says, in a soft, pleasant voice. There is no trace of an accent, so she probably isn't Japanese after all. She is probably Japanese-American. It doesn't matter, of course, except that I am full of curiosity. Buddhism is an Asian religion, the monastery is run for American students, and I'm already wondering where the two cultures are going to gently intersect and where they are going to slam right into one another.

"I'm here to introduce you to Zen practice," the woman continues. "The most important part of that practice is sitting, and there are a few good ways to do this."

She tells us that the round pillows on the floor are called zafus, and describes the various ways they can be used for support, then outlines the different postures—full lotus, half lotus, and kneeling. For those of us who can't handle the pillows, she points to small, individual wooden benches—you sit on the slanted bench, and tuck your legs underneath, so there is less pressure on the knees. She calls them seiza benches.

"And for anyone who can't handle that," Jimon says, smiling, "you can sit on a chair."

The weekend newcomers breathe a collective sigh of relief. Jimon's voice, her very manner in fact, is reassuring, and now that she has promised us that we won't be forced to dislocate our knees, we are feeling pretty good. Gee, I can almost hear a few people behind me thinking, who said this was going to be hard?

"More important than how you sit is what you do with your mind," she informs us, and that turns out to be the difficult part.

During meditation, the mind is supposed to be still. But the mind doesn't want to be still. In fact, left to its own devices, the mind would prefer to babble, jabber, and prattle all day—rushing from thought to thought, worry to worry, and generally keeping us as far away from enlightenment as possible. Buddhists call this Monkey Mind, Jimon says. The path of human thinking can be thought of as being like a monkey in the jungle, constantly swinging from vine to vine, tree to tree, seldom lighting for more than a second before it is off again.

She suggests we count our breaths as a way to combat the mental anarchy. If you focus on the count, she promises, it will distract you from the inner dialogue. And if that doesn't work, she adds, there is always the stick.

"During the long periods of sitting tomorrow, if you feel that your shoulders are too tight, someone will come along with a stick, and you can request that they hit your accupressure points," she explains softly. "You make this request by bringing the hands together in the prayer position and bowing."

The anxiety in the room instantly resurfaces. Someone behind me whispers "Ouch" at the thought of being smacked with a long piece of lumber. A small, nervous laugh ripples from pillow to pillow. We have probably all read stories along the way about Zen masters who punch their students in the nose, cut off their ears, or somehow do them bodily harm because they lack diligence.

Jimon, though, just smiles her reassuring smile.

"Oh, it doesn't hurt," she promises. "The kyosaku stick is made of soft wood."

We are released to our bedrooms with that thought on our minds. Tomorrow we will "sit zazen"—meditate—in earnest, so for now, we all need a good night's sleep.

SATURDAY

Thanks to Harold, though, I barely sleep at all.

He is tucked into a Polartek sleeping bag barely two feet from my metal bunk, and all through the long chilly night, he chants "Zaaaaazzzzeeeeeeen … zaaaazzzzeeeeen."

The snoring is insistent, steady, as if the glottal vibrations were his secret mantra. If I was any sort of Buddhist at all, I probably would not have spent the wee hours entertaining so many murderous thoughts about the man, but I'm not any sort of Buddhist, and I want to choke him.

At precisely five A.M. , a sudden bell clangs along the darkened hallways. Wayne fights himself free of his covers first, then shakes the still-snoring Harold by the shoulders. Wake-up time.

We have been told to maintain full silence until after the dawn meditation session, and everyone in my room complies. There is no time for small talk anyway. No time even for a morning shower. Like zazen zombies, we pull on our cold, wrinkled clothes and spill out into the monastery's massive meditation hall.

Then we sit.

In a big open room, on squat black pillows, with incense swirling past our noses and all manner of cluttered thoughts jumping through our unaccustomed brains, we sit.

And sit some more.

THE SITTING PART does not turn out to be particularly difficult. So early in the morning, my bones are more than happy to hold perfectly still. My brain though, is another story.

Jimon warned us about Monkey Mind, and she was right on the money. My inner dialogue erupts almost before my bottom hits the zafu: Oh, I am doing meditation, how relaxing, oops, I shouldn't be thinking so much, my knee hurts, wait, just focus on the breath, is that a woman in front of me or a guy with long hair, pretty hair anyway, wonder what's for lunch, hey, wait, count your breath, one, two, three, four, did I turn off my car lights?

Jimon not only warned us that our minds might do this, she also warned us that we would find it discouraging. This racing mind stuff trips up many beginning meditators. They find that they can't quiet the stream of distraction, and so, discouraged, they give up on meditation altogether.

Stick with it, she advised.

So I persist, but the truth is, I turn out to have a particularly unrelenting monkey. He not only swings from tree to tree, he rips off big green leaves and chatters at the top of his monkey lungs, an angry baboon somehow set loose in an espresso bar.

Following Jimon's instructions, I try to bypass the monkey by counting my breaths. The first "in" breath is one, the second is two, the third is three, but my Monkey Mind is stubbornly uncooperative. More often than not, I lose track around five or seven. Needless to say, nirvana completely eludes me.

The sitting meditation ends eventually, and we all stand by our pillows. Pretty soon, a bell rings.

Along with the thirty or so of us newcomers, thirty or so others in long gray robes are seated further toward the middle of the monastery's large meditation hall. They are the advanced students, I assume. Most of those in gray robes don't have shaved heads, but a handful of more serious-seeming types in black robes, with shaved heads, sit in the front rows. I'm focusing on hairstyles here, because I am still trying to figure out who is a monk, who is not, and where it all fits together. None of this has been explained.

Suddenly, those in the know begin chanting in Japanese: "No mo san man da moto nan oha ra chi koto sha sono nan to ji to en gya gya gya ki gya."

I am handed a card with the words, so that I can chant, too, though I have no idea what the words mean, and no one attempts to explain. Off and on during the ensuing service, we bow from the waist, and then, following the gray robes in the row ahead of me, I learn the full prostration bow—falling to the knees and bowing on the floor.

At various points, assorted black robes and gray robes approach the main altar, then back away. Sometimes they carry incense boxes, other times they carry items I can't identify.

It begins to seem awfully familiar: the seemingly pointless walking back and forth, the retrieval of various objects only to put them right back where they started out, the chanting in a foreign tongue—it reminds me of morning mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Church when I was a boy. I never understood what was being said then either, not knowing Latin, and though I knew what the priests were up to in a vague sort of way—they were consecrating the bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ—they seemed to have found perhaps the most inefficient manner imaginable to accomplish this sacred task. The old priests reminded me of amnesiacs in a kitchen, always turning back to the cupboard to get something they forgot, putting things down in the wrong place, and then later having to cross the room to get those same things.

To say this about Catholic Mass is a sacrilege, and if I had expressed these thoughts in front of one of my grade school nuns, I surely would have felt a sharp rap, and not from the soft wood of the kyosaku stick, either.

I don't know enough about Buddhism yet to know if I'm being sacrilegious here, too, or, if so, what I'm supposed to do, or say, or think about it. Jimon has mentioned nothing about venial sin.

Eventually, though, I relax and begin to enjoy the Zen liturgy for what it is—rather interesting, exotic, and nonthreatening. No one is going to make me take communion. No one is going force me into the confessional. Sister Mary Catherine is not coming up behind me to pull my ear.

And anyway, the chants are invigorating, and we are able to move around finally—stand and bow, stand and bow twice, turn, stand and bow, deep bow—instead of just staring at a blank wall.

WHEN THE CEREMONY finally concludes—for no reason clear to me except that another bell rings and everyone stops—we are herded down narrow, winding steps to the monastery's massive dining hall. Our breakfast is steaming on long tables, but first the head cook lights incense at another small altar and leads us in yet another chant, this time in English:

First, seventy-two labors brought us this food

We should know how it comes to us

Second, as we receive this offering

We should consider

Whether our virtue and practice deserve it

My virtue and practice have been pretty inconsequential to this point, but I'm hungry. The oatmeal is hot, and we are finally allowed to talk.

Five of us end up at one table, including Harold, my snoring roommate, complaining that, in fact, it was he who didn't get much sleep at all.

"Someone's watch was going off all night," he says, looking pointedly in my direction, raising a gray eyebrow. "Does anyone know whose watch that might have been?"

We all shrug.

"Kept me awake," Harold complains, shaking his head from side to side. "Damn thing beeped all through the night."

He looks around the table at each of us, again resting his eyes on me a bit longer than on the others. "Anybody know whose watch that was?"

I am truly and absolutely clueless. My watch did beep, as a matter of fact, once every hour, but not only was the sound nearly imperceptible, especially when hidden under a pillow and squashed by my large Irish head, but I know for a fact, since I was wearing the watch, and checking it on occasion, that old Harold was snoring from two-thirty to five A.M ., uninterrupted snoring of the deepest and most annoying kind. He wouldn't have heard a bomb go off. He didn't even hear the loud bell that was supposed to awaken us before dawn.

Yet he heard my Timex?

It was my first Zen koan.

2

ONE BRIGHT IDEA

My American Buddhism Project

AFTER SEEKING THE tranquillity that comes through Buddhist meditation for roughly half a day or so, only one conclusion makes any sense: I have Attention Deficit Disorder. I am too scattered, too undisciplined, too easily distracted, to focus on anything.

True of me certainly, this is true as well of most of the people I know. One uniting characteristic of our times is that we skitter from thing to thing, eating while we talk, reading while we eat, chatting on the phone while we watch TV, thinking about work while we dress our kids for school, daydreaming about our weekend while we work. We put phones in our cars, install televisions in our bathrooms, pipe music into every shopping mall and public space, erect flashing signs along every roadway. We seem to be fleeing stillness as if it were some curse, yet ironically, many of us are starting to actively seek it out.

I am not the only one exploring Buddhism right now—there is, in fact, a modest surge underway. The interest that has been rooted for quite some time in cultural centers such as New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco is starting to spread inward. Zendos, monasteries, and meditation centers are popping up in every state, in the cities, in the college towns, and even in rural corners such as Floyds Knobs, Indiana, and High View, West Virginia. Start paying attention, and you'll notice more and more references to Buddhism, Zen, and mindfulness on television, in the news, in the casual speech of those around you. Vice President Al Gore visited a California monastery just before the last election, though he may regret it now.

Hollywood is playing its part with a string of recent and upcoming movies, such as Little Buddha, Seven Years in Tibet, and Kundun. Richard Gere is a Buddhist, and makes it known. So are Tina Turner, Oliver Stone, and Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson. Rocker/actress Courtney Love took the ashes of her dead husband, Kurt Cobain, to India, to be embedded in a Buddhist shrine. Walk the streets of any medium to large city these days, and you will see faddish Buddha T-shirts, om mani padme om tattoos, and Tibetan folk-art boutiques.

While a good number of Americans are embracing serious religious Buddhist practice, many, many others are engaging in "vaguely" Buddhist practice, much of it part of the New Age movement. Business Week hails meditation as "the new balm for corporate stress." Even beat cops are being taught to breathe, for relaxation. Beer-maker Adolph Coors reports that meditation has helped lower the company's mental health costs 27 percent since 1987.

And still other Americans are engaged in wildly shallow and seemingly absurd Buddhist practice. Elle magazine, of all places, ran a recent series of articles promoting the meditative lifestyle. In one article, Buddhist psychiatrist Mark Epstein endorses a group of New Yorkers who have begun chanting for parking spaces. "It definitely works," he offered. "I always get a parking place that way, just by asking for one."

Even Bart Simpson, the cartoon character, has taken up the subject, finally determining just exactly what "one hand clapping" sounds like. He may be our first animated Zen master.

Buddhism is a religion with a sense of humor, and I'm guessing the Buddha liked a good laugh as well. I don't know for sure what all this scattered interest in Buddhism means exactly, but I do know that our interest is growing.

Why?

Yankelovich Partners, Inc., the polling firm, occasionally asks Americans how many think that life has become too complicated. In 1985, just over half said "yes." At the end of 1996, that proportion had climbed to 73 percent. Many of us are beginning to realize that we need some tranquillity, or we are going to explode.

Perhaps our flirtation with Buddhism as the twenty-first century fast approaches is a cry for help from a chronically active culture. We are truly the Distracted Generation. It is hard to hear your own heartbeat when your pager is beeping, your car phone is ringing, and a stream of faxes is pouring out of your Danka.

Did someone say mindfulness?

Did someone suggest meditation?

Hell, we can hardly breathe.

AS FOR MYSELF , I had toyed with Buddhist philosophy in my young adulthood. Like millions of other college kids, I read Pirsig's Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance in one long weekend, put it down thinking my life had been forever transformed, then promptly forgot about it. I even took a meditation class once, but never got past how to fold my legs.

One day, many years later, though, I chanced upon a book called Being Peace by a Vietnamese monk named Thich Nhat Hanh, and something was awakened in me. Not any deep faith in God, to be honest, but just enough curiosity to start me thinking again. What was it that these Buddhists had discovered? What was I missing?

Most striking to me about Nhat Hanh's book was the fact that the Zen monk didn't talk about man's shortcomings, our undeservedness, or the necessity of suffering. He talked about being happy. He talked about how if we were happy and kind, we would pass this happiness and kindness on to the people around us, and they would be happier and kinder, too. Simple as that. He said that this was the heart of Buddhism.

Well, over the years, that rocklike ball of anger first identified by Brother Damien had dissipated a good bit. I wasn't exactly ticked off at the world anymore, but unfortunately, I wasn't particularly happy either. I was just getting along. My anger had mellowed to what might best be described as persistent dissatisfaction. Some gloom, maybe. No matter where I went, what I did, I always felt a little bit empty. I have spoken to enough other people to know I am not alone in this feeling.

"Many of us worry about the situation of the world," Thich Nhat Hanh wrote. "We don't know when the bombs will explode. We feel that we are on the edge of time. As individuals we feel helpless, despairing."

I recognized more of myself in his description than I am comfortable admitting. The low-level agitation, the sense of just holding on, was familiar. Nhat Hanh said the answer was at hand, however—that relief from this despair was as simple as breathing.

BREATHING ? IT SEEMED too simple.

Then I had this bright idea—the best way to learn about Buddhism would be to see it in action, the best way to imagine how it might fit into my hectic life would be to see how other Americans are fitting it into their busy American lives. I was always a big fan of quests and adventures, and here was a chance to have my own. Buddhism has long thrived in Asian-American communities, of course, but I was most interested in searching out the homegrown kind, the American Buddhism springing up among those with no Buddhist background. I called it my American Buddhism Project, and immediately subscribed to every Buddhist newspaper and magazine I could put my hands on. I imagined myself the Ponce de Leon of American dharma, and set off with pen and pad.

That was my idea.

And that's how I ended up, three months later, sitting on a round black cushion on Monkey Mind Mountain, trying my best not to scream and run off.

3

JUST SITTING

I Obsess a Lot, and Then I Get Distracted

AFTER BREAKFAST ON Saturday, each of us at Zen Mountain Monastery is given a work assignment. Work, Jimon explains, is part of Zen practice, a way to integrate meditative concentration into our everyday tasks. It is also, clearly, an efficient way to keep the monastery clean.

Everyone works, we are told, from the lowliest weekend visitor like myself to the highest-ranking monk. Even the abbot of the monastery, John Daido Loori, works, though I don't see him sweeping floors anywhere near me. In fact, we have yet to see him at all.

I am paired with Tom, an affable glassblower from New Jersey, and we are instructed to merge our Buddha selves with a ten-pound bag of onions, to dice diligently until we completely fill a giant wooden bowl, and to talk as little as possible in the process.

Tom and I don't talk at all. We are high achievers. Instead, we chop like skilled chefs, running through the heap of onions in record time. And a lesson is learned. It is easier, more efficient, to chop onions when you are only chopping onions, not conversing, checking up on the rest of the kitchen, answering the phone, flirting with the young lady scouring the coffeepot, or whatever.

When done, Tom and I wash up the knives and cutting board with a bottle of Big Top blue dish detergent, and the head cook gives us a second chore: hauling a forty-gallon plastic garbage can of kitchen waste out to a well-composted compost pile the size of a Plymouth minivan. As a gardener, I am well impressed.

WHEN THE WORK is done, we return to the main hall, meditate some more, then have instruction in Zen painting, the practice of catching an image in a single brush stroke. The lesson is so brief that all we really learn is that Zen painting looks simple but is deceptively difficult. Then a quick lunch, during which Harold, at my table again, lets us all know just how much of what we are learning he knew already, and complains about his aching back. I've noticed over the course of the morning that he has developed a minor limp, and my compassion is tested. I don't much like the guy, and I'm of the opinion that he deserves a pain in the back now and then, but I'm also beginning to sense that this is not a very Buddhist thought.

THE MONASTERY BUILDING is an impressive maze of rooms and hallways, but they are mainly small and dark, so in the break after lunch, I head outside for some fresh air.

The Zen Mountain grounds include 230 acres of nature preserve, and though a sign has been posted on the main bulletin board warning us that a hungry bear has been spotted in the area, I don't see one.

Instead, after a ten-minute climb straight uphill past cabins that house some of the longer-term residents, I run into three whitetail deer—does, nice-sized, very much alert and mindful.

Mindfulness is what we are focusing on this weekend: the unwavering concentration that comes from stillness. When we are sitting on the zafu pillow, we should just be sitting. When we are chopping onions, we should be chopping onions only, right there, right then, at the chopping board, as if the onions, the knife, and our hands were all that existed. Later, as we return to our lives as doctors, lawyers, Indian chiefs, we should ideally bring that mindfulness with us as well, and as a result, we should be far better able to focus clearly on whatever task comes to hand. Mindfulness is the antithesis of Monkey Mind. Turtle Mind, maybe.

Or Doe Mind. The does are totally concentrated, it seems, on the sounds, the sights, the odors, that surround them in the woods, are absolutely focusing on the moment at hand, not worrying ahead to the next hour or the next day or whether they'll have the money they need for retirement. They are sniffing the tall weeds, looking for tasty clumps of grass, and listening sharply, ever alert for change or danger.

Just then, amazingly, I am mindful, too, for what seems like an uncommonly long time, as I do nothing more than simply watch them stray nearer and nearer to where I crouch frozen behind a small stand of dry late-autumn brush. Watching the thin, sleek, elegant creatures, I lose track of why I am there or where I am going. The winter sun is shining on my back, and it all feels rather magical.

I suppose it is a Zen moment, but the quibbling monkey voices in my head start almost immediately to ruin it. How trite! the monkeys giggle. City boy merges with nature. He sees a few cute, dumb animals and imagines he has achieved some spiritual plateau. Had a cheeseburger lately, animal lover? Okay, bonehead, you paid your money, you saw the deer, now why don't you go write a poem about it. If you haven't yet noticed, my brain is home to some particularly skeptical, sarcastic, and mean-spirited monkeys. Blame it on the nuns.

Distracted by all of this, and with my leg muscles beginning to ache, I shift my weight, snap a branch under my right foot, and the does are off like lightning into the forest.