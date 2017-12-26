Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Funny (but true) Golf Anecdotes

about Tiger, Phil, Bubba, Rory, Rickie, Jack, Arnie, and all the rest.

by

An Entertaining Gift of Golf Humor
In this collection of over 175 golf anecdotes, you’ll find entertaining stories about Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, David Feherty, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, and their friends. You’ll enjoy sharing them with your golfing partners on the putting green or at the 19th hole!

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Golf

On Sale: February 21st 2012

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9781451670776

Reader Reviews