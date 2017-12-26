Funny (but true) Golf Anecdotes
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Funny (but true) Golf Anecdotes

about Tiger, Phil, Bubba, Rory, Rickie, Jack, Arnie, and all the rest.

by

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781451670769

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $12

ON SALE: April 17th 2012

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Golf

PAGE COUNT: 96

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
An Entertaining Gift of Golf Humor — In this collection of over 175 golf anecdotes, you’ll find entertaining stories about Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, David Feherty, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, and their friends. You’ll enjoy sharing them with your golfing partners on the putting green or at the 19th hole!

An Entertaining Gift of Golf Humor — In this collection of over 175 golf anecdotes, you’ll find entertaining stories about Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, David Feherty, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, and their friends. You’ll enjoy sharing them with your golfing partners on the putting green or at the 19th hole!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews