L IVES of the T REES

ALSO BY DIANA WELLS

100 Flowers and How They Got Their Names

100 Birds and How They Got Their Names

My Therapist’s Dog: Lessons in Unconditional Love

L IVES of the T REES

AN UNCOMMON HISTORY

DIANA WELLS

ILLUSTRATED BY HEATHER LOVETT





PUBLISHED BY

ALGONQUIN BOOKS OF CHAPEL HILL

POST OFFICE BOX 2225

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA 27515-2225

A DIVISION OF

WORKMAN PUBLISHING

225 VARICK STREET

NEW YORK, NEW YORK 10014

© 2010 BY DIANA WELLS. ILLUSTRATIONS © 2010 BY HEATHER LOVETT.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

PRINTED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

PUBLISHED SIMULTANEOUSLY IN CANADA

BY THOMAS ALLEN & SON LIMITED.

DESIGN BY ANNE WINSLOW

LIBRARY OF CONGRESS CATALOGING-IN-PUBLICATION DATA

WELLS, DIANA, [DATE]

LIVES OF THE TREES : AN UNCOMMON HISTORY /

DIANA WELLS ; ILLUSTRATED BY HEATHER LOVETT. — 1ST ED.

P. CM.

INCLUDES BIBLIOGRAPHICAL REFERENCES AND INDEX.

ISBN 978-1-56512-491-2

1. TREES — FOLKLORE. 2. TREES — MYTHOLOGY. 3. TREES — HISTORY.

I. LOVETT, HEATHER. II. TITLE.

GR785.W45 2010

398.24’2 — DC22 2009031669

10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1

FIRST EDITION

In loving memory of my father, Robert Coventry Grieg, and my mother, Betty Burnford Brooke, who loved, and planted, trees.





CONTENTS





ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

ONCE AGAIN I MUST THANK the staff of the Krauskopf Memorial Library, particularly Janet Klaessig and Peter Kupersmith, for nearly a decade of professional assistance, enthusiasm, and friendship. For much-needed help in correcting mistakes, grateful thanks to Inea Bushnaq, Claire Wilson, and Vic Johnstone, who all did far more than should be expected from friends. As always, thanks to my lovely editor, Amy Gash; my publisher, Elisabeth Scharlatt, and my agent, Betsy Amster. Thanks above all, to my family — for all they do and all they are.

L IVES of the T REES

INTRODUCTION

Which babes might play with ...

. . . . . . . . . . . .

Time was, when settling on thy leaf a fly

Could shake thee to the root, and time has been

When tempests could not ...

It’s equally easy to find examples of humans destroying trees, although felling trees isn’t necessarily merciless destruction. Agricultural and horticultural societies need cleared land to grow crops and make gardens. The kind of land on which flowers and vegetables grow best is often where trees also grow best. Even today, with all our technology, we not only need trees to counteract global warming but still rely on their products all the time. We seem to consume as much paper with our computer printouts as we did in our pre-“paperless” world. Anyone opening this book will be touching what was once a tree and very likely sitting on a wooden chair. Even “tree huggers” need their goods.

The conflict between use and reverence is not new. Because they are larger and older than we can ever hope to be, because they give shade, wood, food, and shelter, and because they stretch from earth to heaven, trees have been our gods since before recorded time. We know that ancient “pagan” people worshipped in sacred groves. That was why the Hebrew people were told (in Deuteronomy) that “thou shalt not plant thee a grove of any trees near unto the altar of the Lord thy God.” In Judges, Gideon is ordered to destroy the altar of Baal “and cut down the grove that is by it.” In The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire (1787), Edward Gibbon described pre-Christian Germany where the “only temples . . . were dark and ancient groves,” which, so he said, “impressed the mind with . . . a sense of religious horror.”

In many cultures certain trees were selected as being especially holy and thought to have souls of their own, or souls of certain gods, or even of dead humans. In Greek mythology humans were quite often changed into trees to save them from a fate that the Victorians called “worse than death.” The words “tree” and “truth” share the original Old English word root, treow. Trees are steadfast, linking the two realities of the dark earth and the bright sky.

The Tree of Life appears in cultures worldwide. Its roots were in the underworld and its branches supported the heavens, thus connecting death to salvation. The branches of the Tree of Life could be perches for the soul; sometimes the souls of children sat on them, waiting to be reborn. In Turkish lore, when a leaf dropped off the Tree of Life, it meant someone had died. The image of perching souls was used in the seventeenth century by Andrew Marvell, in his poem “The Garden”:

Casting the body’s vest aside

My soul into the boughs does glide;

There like a bird it sits and sings

Then wets and combs its silver wings.

In some cultures to cut down a sacred tree was even punishable by death. And felling a treasured tree was an irreversible way of hurting or insulting an enemy. In the biblical book of Deuteronomy, God’s besieging armies are instructed to cut down the enemy’s trees “if thou knowest that they be not for meat,” sparing the fruit and nut trees because “the tree of the field is man’s life.” During the American Revolutionary War, the “Liberty Tree” in Newport, Rhode Island, was cut down by British troops as a gesture of dominance.

The most important trees in the Christian religion were those that had grown in the Garden of Eden. According to the Bible, every kind of fruit and nut tree was in the garden, as well as the famous Tree of Knowledge, the fruits of which were forbidden. The fruits of the Tree of Life, though, were not prohibited and eating them brought immortality, thus implying that the happiest state for humans would be perpetual life without “knowledge.” Scholars, especially medieval scholars who worried about such things, could not decide how Adam and Eve could be “innocent” but also be truly man and wife, joined by God. In what sense were they connubial? One twelfth-century writer, Ernaldus of Bonneval, ingeniously suggested that there might have been another tree in the Garden of Eden “whose power could so temper man’s nature that the genital organs would not more be moved to copulation than any other member.” This interesting tree does not seem to have been identified as one we would recognize, although there were many nominations for the Tree of Knowledge (including the banana, apricot, and orange trees).

Fruit and nut trees have always yielded important food, but planting them was once considered a religious duty as well. In his Spirituall Use of an Orchard (1653), Ralph Austen wrote, “The World is a great Library and Fruit-trees are some of the Bookes wherein we may read and see plainly the Attributes of God.” The trees themselves, he wrote, complained that people pluck their blossoms and fruit and then “go their waies; But speak never a word to us, neither do they understand what we say to them.” Even if we don’t believe we can talk to them (and lovers of trees have never excluded this possibility), trees in an orchard or garden have been tamed, brought in or planted to fit their environment. In Thailand spiritually unpredictable forest trees could not be transplanted into ordinary gardens because their unknown wild forces were feared. They could, however, be transplanted into temple or palace gardens, which were powerful enough to control them.

When settlers arrived in America, the endless forests both thrilled and frightened them. Much of Europe’s trees had been used up, especially the largest trees needed for shipbuilding. But forests, as well as being valuable resources, were also scary wildernesses to be avoided. Indeed the word “forest” came from foris (“outside”), for they were places outside civilization where only outlaws lived. Trees were sent back to Britain by the shipload and the settlers cleared forests for farming, moving on when the soil was exhausted. Not everyone was blithe about this overuse. Colonel William Byrd, describing life in Virginia in the early eighteenth century, wrote a horrified account of a farmer casually hacking down a huge tree just so his cattle could graze on moss growing up the trunk.

Even before the Revolution and the loss of American timber to Britain, John Evelyn had (in 1664) published Sylva, or A Discourse of Forest-Trees and the Propagation of Timber in His Majesties Dominions, in which he described all the trees he knew and the need to replant them. “Paradise itself,” he wrote, was a “Sacred Grove planted by God himself and given to Man.” He claimed that “nothing contributes more to Men’s Long Lives than the planting of many trees,” and that “you never shall know what he [a tree] is worth till he be dead.” Evelyn successfully persuaded his contemporaries to plant thousands of saplings.

When William Penn founded Philadelphia he had specified that for every five acres of felled woodland, one should be left uncut. The city was to be a “greene country towne.” This didn’t happen. By the end of the eighteenth century, insurance companies were claiming that trees in front of houses were a fire risk and refusing to insure any house in Philadelphia with trees near it. In 1782 an article titled “The Oration of the Post” was published by Francis Hopkinson. The “post” was one of the tall wooden columns in the Senate building that (in the story) suddenly spoke out on behalf of the city’s trees, claiming to be “a standing member” and one of the “principal supporters” of the House, with a right to voice opinions. “Trees as well as men are capable of enjoying the rights of citizenship and therefore ought to be protected in those rights.” This oration had results: only two years later the Mutual Fire Insurance Company began accepting houses with trees in front of them, even adopting a tree as its symbol.

Trees, unlike many other staples of our lives, can be renewed. In medieval Europe trees were kept going for centuries by coppicing — that is, cutting them down and allowing harvestable shoots to grow up around the stumps. Not all trees can be treated this way. Big trees, however, were often depleted for defense purposes, to build fleets and make weapons. The eventual use of metal weapons didn’t help much because charcoal was needed to smelt the metal. War, then as now, is a strain on the world’s resources.

We are frequently reminded these days how important trees are to the health of our world. It’s even suggested that that we might counteract the effect of carbon emissions by planting a tree, for example, whenever we take an airplane trip. It would require a lot of small saplings to counteract our very large global footprint, and too often we assume that a grid of conifers is a true replacement of an ancient wood we have destroyed. But planting a tree is a small way of saving a bit of our planet; it is also a kind of prayer. A famous saying of the first-century Jewish sage Rabban Yochanan ben Zakkai was, “If you should happen to be holding a sapling in your hand when they tell you that the Messiah has arrived, first plant the sapling and then go out and greet the Messiah.”

Today, most of us are more aware of the importance of trees than we were in the past, but actually distinguishing individual trees isn’t really essential to our lives. Trees are no longer intimate friends with their own names. It’s no longer necessary to know which trees make the best firewood, yield good dye, provide nuts or fruit, or don’t rot when used for building. Now we casually buy their products in supermarkets or lumberyards and heat our homes with fossil fuels. We can even live on a street named for a particular tree and not be able to identify the tree itself.

This once would have been unthinkable. When we read stories or poems from before our times, trees are called by their names, with the assumption that the reader will know exactly what is meant. Shakespeare’s readers were familiar with the trees he frequently mentions, and so were Wordsworth’s. Sometimes to recognize a tree could even be consequential. In the apocryphal book of Daniel two elders spy on the beautiful Susannah when she bathes in the fountain. These frustrated old men try to exact their revenge on Susannah for refusing to submit to them by claiming they had seen her making love with a young man under a tree in the garden. Susannah is condemned to die until Daniel questions the elders separately, and each describes a different tree under which the alleged seduction took place — one saying it was a “mastic tree,” the other saying it was an “evergreen oak.” It was assumed that had the tree actually existed, they would both have been able to name it correctly. In the end the elders, not Susannah, are executed. No judge these days would depend on a witness identifying the tree under which a crime took place!

One of the compensations of growing older is to look upward through the branches of a tree that we once planted as a tiny sapling. I have planted many trees around our house in Pennsylvania and still love each one of them. Some now as high as the house were unpacked from small boxes or even brought home from roadsides in the basket of my bicycle.

My husband continues to plant trees no higher than his own knee, and every time he does so I am reminded of a story about him as a very small boy, told to me, forty or so years ago, by my mother-in-law. He was, she said, in a school play, and she was to come and see him, but he did not tell her what part he was playing. She went. There he was, at the back of the stage dressed in green, waving his arms and smiling hugely. “He was so cute,” chuckled his mother. “As proud as if he had the main part — and he was just a tree in the background.” Cute, indeed, but maybe right, too? Perhaps he was playing the most important role on that stage — and on many other stages, as well.

ACACIA

The Middle Eastern acacias are frequent hosts for the parasitic mistletoe Loranthus acaciae, which has brilliant flame-colored flowers. Some scholars think this was the biblical “flame of fire” rising out of a thorn-bush but not consuming it that convinced Moses he was standing on “holy ground” in the presence of God (Exodus 3). Others prefer a less botanical explanation. Whatever one believes, acacias were widely used in biblical times, for their dense, hard wood, their leaves and pods, and a gum that exuded from their bark. This was called gum arabic and was popular as a medicine. When dissolved in water it makes a mucilaginous substance thought to be soothing to inflamed organs. Until quite recently the U.S. postal service used gum arabic on the back of stamps.

Acacias grow in southwestern America and Mexico. The catclaw acacia, whose thorns are just like sharp extended cat’s claws, has the botanical name A. greggi, derived from the nineteenth-century explorer and botanist Josiah Gregg, who died after being lost in the woods. The wood of the catclaw acacia is so hard and dense that nails were once made of it to hold ships together.

The sweet acacia, A. farnesiana, is another American acacia. It was sent home to Europe in the seventeenth century by Spanish missionary priests and was grown in the garden of Cardinal Odoardo Farnese (who gave it his name). In his Sylva, or A Discourse of Forest-Trees (1664) the Englishman John Evelyn wrote that “the French have lately brought in the Virginian Acacia which exceedingly adorns their Walks.” Soon the acacia’s intensely fragrant flowers were being used to make perfume and, even today, “cassie” is a basic ingredient of French perfumes.

Acacias grow abundantly in Australia where they are called mimosas (or wattles), because of their foliage, which resembles the foliage of a plant from the Barbados, the Mimosa pudica, or sensitive plant (which isn’t a tree). This name, meaning “shy mimic,” comes from the Greek mimos (“mimic”) and refers to the way the sensitive plant’s leaves shrink when touched. The leaves of acacia trees are less sensitive, though they do droop at night or in wet weather. The leaves of the pseudoacacias, or “false acacias” (see Locust), are similar in form and habit. The silk tree (Albizia) has similar flowers and foliage and is also called a mimosa. Its botanical name is for the Italian Filippo degli Albizzi, who introduced the tree from Africa in 1749.

Early Australian settlers used acacia trees to make fences and walls. The wood is tough and pliable and resists insects. They called the trees wattle trees after the woven wattle fences of Britain. A wattle is something twisted together like a fence or basket and it came to mean a bag as well. This in turn was applied to the baglike growth under a turkey’s neck! The word “wallet” is similarily derived, with the “l” reversed with the “t.”

Wattles are important Australian trees. The bark is used for tanning and the wood is excellent for building. They are also very beautiful. Because sheep prefer to graze on other plants, mimosas have become too abundant in some parts of Australia. The gold wattle, A. pycnantha (“densely flowered”), is named for its myriad golden flowers. These are like pom-poms, composed of tufts of sepals. The gold wattle is the official floral emblem of Australia. Standing beneath the millions of sweet-smelling golden powder puffs in spring is a heady experience. It couldn’t take much more to convince you that you were standing on holy ground.

ALDER

The European or black alder, inspiring these Germanic legends, is Alnus glutinosa, for its “sticky” young leaves, which were once used to sweep out houses in spring. Fleas, it was hoped, would be trapped onto the sticky surfaces. In Old High German the tree was elo, or elawer, which can mean “reddish yellow” and refers to the strange coloration of the sap. In Anglo-Saxon the alder was alor; the letter “d” was added later. Although the European alder is a northern tree, some cultures believed, because of its blood-like sap, that it was the “crucifixion tree” from which Christ’s cross was made. Other trees, for a variety of reasons, were thought to share this curse and, like the alder, were not always native to the Middle East!

The wood, the bark, and the leaves of the alder tree were all at different times and places thought to have healing properties. Peter Kalm, sent by Carl Linnaeus in 1747 to explore North America and look for plants that might be useful to send back to Sweden, published an account of his experiences called Travels in North America. In it he wrote, “A Swedish inhabitant of America told me that he had cut his leg to the very bone . . . he had been advised to boil the alder bark and wash the wound often with the water . . . and had soon got his leg healed, though it had been very dangerous at first.”

Alder wood is rich in protein and very attractive to woodworms, so it’s not much good for ordinary building. But it is the best possible wood for underwater construction because it doesn’t rot in water. Much of Venice still stands on pilings of alder wood. The wood was also used for clogs. Like willow and birch, alder wood makes charcoal that is especially useful for manufacturing gunpowder. Alder groves were sometimes planted near gunpowder factories and coppiced, or cut to a stump to allow harvestable shoots to grow up again.

The largest American alder is the red alder, or A. rubra. Alders also grow in Central and South America as well as Asia, Siberia, and northern Africa. They can be large trees or shrubby bushes. Sometimes the American winterberry is called a black alder although it is really a deciduous holly. It has wonderful red berries in winter. Another garden shrub, Clethra alnifolia, commonly called sweet pepper bush, isn’t an alder either, though Klethra is the Greek for “alder;” this plant has “leaves like an alder.” In the 1730s John Bartram sent species of both these “alders” to his friend and correspondent Peter Collinson in London (see Bald Cypress). Collinson complained that “to my great loss some prying, knowing people looked into the cases, and took . . . the Spirea Alni folio.” That’s what he thought. Perhaps they were spirited away by the Erlkonig? Alders are powerful and even “alder-leaved” plants might perhaps have a bit of magic of their own.

ALMOND





APPLE

In the nineteenth century the naming of apples began to be taken seriously. In about 1811, John McIntosh discovered a chance seedling in Ontario and made grafts from it. The ‘Red Delicious’ was found on the farm of Jess Hiatt in Iowa in about 1872. He called it Hiatt’s Hawkeye until it was bought by the Stark Brothers nursery and remarketed as the Delicious. The ‘Golden Delicious’ was another chance seedling from Virginia. Stark Brothers named it not because it was related but because ‘Red Delicious’ was so popular.

The word “apple” has entered our language in many ways. We give an apple to the teacher if we want to make a good impression, but stupid people are “apple-knockers” (someone who knocks apples off a tree). A “rotten apple” can destroy a whole barrelful of good ones, just as one person “good to the core” can save a situation. “Core” comes from the French coeur, or “heart.” The “apple of our eye” is someone we treasure and love.

The biblical fruit, described as “good for food” and “pleasant to the eyes,” certainly applies to apples. Scholars have endeavored to discover what the Edenic fruit really was, if the garden was in another location (where apples grow better) or if it existed at all. Apples are tasty, beautiful, and good for you, too — that’s surely enough to make them special, whether or not they once grew in Paradise.

APRICOT

Apricots were introduced to Britain from Italy by Henry VIII, but even if the king himself was lusty, the trees did not flourish. They don’t thrive on the East Coast of North America either. But in California, where they were brought by missionaries, they are an important crop. Like other soft fruits, they don’t travel well and are mostly canned or dried. Dried Hunza apricots are a staple food of the Hunza people of mountainous northern Pakistan, whose exceptional longevity is sometimes attributed to apricots, which contain a hundred times more vitamin A than any other fruit. Some cultures extract oil from the kernels presumably with caution for they contain toxic prussic acid (see Almond).

The Confucian “ideal” garden included an apricot orchard of cultivated trees. Wild apricot trees no longer grow in China. In the nineteenth century, however, the Lazarist monk, Abbé Armand David (see Handkerchief Tree) was able to collect apricot seeds from the Peking Mountains and send them back to the Jardin des Plantes in Paris, where they grew. At first the trees were called after him, Armeniaca davidiana