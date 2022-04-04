We Dream of Gods

The fate of the world will be decided when heroes and gods march into battle one last time in the searing conclusion of this bold and bloody epic fantasy series.



"An exciting new author in fantasy." —Mark Lawrence, author of Red Sister

Praise for The Reborn Empire:



"Imaginative worldbuilding, a pace that builds perfectly to a heart-pounding finale and captivating characters. Highly recommended." —John Gwynne, author of The Faithful and the Fallen



"A complex tale of war, politics, and lust for power." —The Guardian



