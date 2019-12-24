Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Grave at Storm's End

The Grave at Storm's End

by


Vengeance has come.

Katashi Otako walks with the Vices, burning everything in his path. Now the spirit of Vengeance, he will stop at nothing to destroy Emperor Kin and take the Crimson Throne.

As the flames of vengeance engulf Kisia, Hana will have to fight for the right to defend her empire. A ruler must do what is necessary, but no choice is easy when the enemy is the man she once loved and the guardian she once trusted.

When gods fight, empires fall.

The Vengeance Trilogy
The Blood of Whisperers
The Gods of Vice
The Grave at Storm’s End

For more from Devin Madson, check out:

The Reborn Empire
We Ride the Storm
Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

On Sale: April 21st 2020

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 454

ISBN-13: 9780316536356

Orbit Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Vengeance Trilogy