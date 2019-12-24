Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Grave at Storm's End
Vengeance has come.
Katashi Otako walks with the Vices, burning everything in his path. Now the spirit of Vengeance, he will stop at nothing to destroy Emperor Kin and take the Crimson Throne.
As the flames of vengeance engulf Kisia, Hana will have to fight for the right to defend her empire. A ruler must do what is necessary, but no choice is easy when the enemy is the man she once loved and the guardian she once trusted.
When gods fight, empires fall.
The Vengeance Trilogy
The Blood of Whisperers
The Gods of Vice
The Grave at Storm’s End
For more from Devin Madson, check out:
The Reborn Empire
We Ride the Storm
Edition: Digital original
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use