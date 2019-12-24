Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Blood of Whisperers
They call him the Usurper.
A man of common blood sits on the throne. At his command the last emperor was executed, but now the empire is on the brink of war.
Vengeance is coming.
The Vengeance Trilogy
The Blood of Whisperers
The Gods of Vice
The Grave at Storm’s End
The Reborn Empire
We Ride the Storm
