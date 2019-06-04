

The Bible contains around 750,000 words-a number that would intimidate even the most seasoned readers of the Bible. Yet, from the beginning of time, God set in place a plan to bring us back to the One who loves us. Remarkably-as though God couldn’t wait to tell us-this plan is telegraphed in the first few pages of the Bible and can be summed up in just 10 words: light, dust, breath, garden, river, eat, alone, naked, afraid, sweat. Deron Spoo traces each word through the Bible and explains how these words reveal God’s plan for restoring our broken world. Each word is both rich in meaning and full of promise. Following the thread of each word as it appears and reappears in the Bible, THE BIBLE IN 10 WORDS offers a compelling glimpse of who God is and what He is saying to us. It also provides a key to understanding the whole of the Bible. Transform your understanding of who God is and what it means to belong to Him.