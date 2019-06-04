Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Deron Spoo
Deron Spoo is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Over the past two decades, Deron has guided the church as it transitions from being simply a downtown church to a regional church committed to urban ministry. Church members describe him as “down to earth” and “authentic.” His television devotionals, First Things First, reach 100,000 people each week. Deron is a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is the author of The Good Book: 40 Chapters That Reveal the Bible’s Biggest Ideas released by David C Cook in 2017. He and his wife Paula have three children: Kira, Caleb, and Seth.Read More
By the Author
The Bible in 10 Words
Get a better understand of the Bible through 10 words that help define God's plan for restoring and redeeming our broken world.The Bible contains around…