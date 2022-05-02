The Sh!t No One Tells You About Divorce

Bestselling author Dawn Dais offers a refreshingly honest, compassionate guide to the sh!tstorm that is divorce: falling apart, staying afloat, and new beginnings (whether you are ready for them or not).



Dawn Dais knows all about life’s rollercoasters; in fact, she’s made a career of writing books about them. Whether she was going from couch potato to marathoner, navigating pregnancy, or tackling parenting, her books have become go-to guides for honest been‑there‑done‑that wisdom delivered with wicked humor. But what do you do when life blindsides you with a challenge that is decidedly less entertaining? After 12 years of domestic partnership, 5 properties, 2 children, and 10 animals, Dawn and her partner decided to call it quits. In the newest installment of her bestselling Sh!t No One Tells You series, Dais takes readers along as she tries to figure out what happened…and what happens next. It turns out that the road to renewal is bumpy, meandering, and often absurd. There will be therapy, there will be exercise plans, there will lawyers, there will be tarot cards, and there will be an unfortunate number of dating app profiles that look like the beginning of a Dateline episode.



Combining her own experiences with the input of her gallery of divorced friends who have made it out the other side, the result is a true-to-life and funnier-than-it-should-be guide that helps readers navigate a life blown apart and embrace the unique opportunity to put things back together in better ways.