Shadow Baron
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Strap in for a thrilling adventure in the sequel to Davinia Evans's wickedly entertaining debut fantasy that follows our favorite irreverent alchemists, high society ladies, and swashbuckling street gangs as they wrestle with the nature of reality itself.
Siyon Velo might be acknowledged as the Alchemist. He may have even stabilized the planes and stopped Bezim from ever shaking into the sea again. But that doesn’t mean he has any idea what’s he doing—and it won’t be long before everyone knows it.
Then, a djinn makes a surprise appearance at a garden party and mythical creatures once confined to stories and plays are spotted around the city. Magic is waking up in the Mundane. It’s up to Siyon to figure out a way to stop it, or everything he’s worked hard to save will come crashing down.
Praise for Notorious Sorcerer:
"I loved getting lost in this dazzling debut." ―Shannon Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass
“A firework of a fantasy novel: vibrant, explosive, deliciously dangerous, and impossibly fun.” ―Tasha Suri, author of The Jasmine Throne
"Sheer, glorious fun!" ―Freya Marske, author of A Marvellous Light
The Burnished City
Notorious Sorcerer
Shadow Baron
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Notorious Sorcerer:
"Very rarely do I read a fantasy city so wondrously realized as Bezim. From the razor-sharp social climbing to the glimmering alchemist's library to the hidden realms beneath it all, I loved getting lost in this dazzling debut." —Shannon Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass
"A delightful and fast-paced ride full of flashy swordplay, high society, and thrilling magic. Reading Notorious Sorcerer made me feel like I was ten years old again and discovering adventure fantasy for the first time. Sheer, glorious fun!" —Freya Marske, author of A Marvellous Light
"A brilliant alchemical recipe! Notorious Sorcerer is a delicious melange of my favourite things, remixing historical magic with class consciousness. I couldn't put it down." —Olivia Atwater, author of Half A Soul
“Notorious Sorcerer feels like a dream you don’t want to wake from, with beautiful and broken people chasing elusive magic along a knife’s edge in a beautiful and broken city. I devoured it and want more!" —Melissa Caruso, author of The Tethered Mage
"Notorious Sorcerer has everything I want in a fantasy novel: a picaresque hero to make my heart sing, a refreshingly new kind of magic, and a waggish sense of humor. If you like a healthy dollop of rollicking fun with your epic fantasy, this is the book for you." —Megan Bannen, author of The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
"Notorious Sorcerer is a real delight, with compelling characters and wonderful worldbuilding that sucks the reader in and keeps them engaged from beginning to end." —Mike Brooks, author of The Black Coast
“Notorious Sorcerer is a firework of a fantasy novel: vibrant, explosive, deliciously dangerous, and impossibly fun. A must-read debut.” —Tasha Suri, author of The Jasmine Throne
"[An] energetic epic fantasy debut...Evans trusts readers to untangle the rules of her expansive world with minimal exposition...the witty prose, endearing characters, and sense of playful whimsy throughout keep the pages turning. This is a charmer." —Publishers Weekly
"Intricate and fascinating—I would eagerly read more tales of the city of Bezim." —Marie Brennan, author of The Memoirs of Lady Trent series
"Evans’s debut is a high fantasy full of excellent worldbuilding, with an enjoyable magic system and strong characters." —Library Journal
"Notorious Sorcerer’s unique magic system adds to this delightful fantasy setting, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the next book in the Burnished City series." —Booklist
