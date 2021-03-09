“Genius… It is miraculous to read these pieces… You must read The Best of Me.” —Andrew Sean Greer, New York Times Book Review



David Sedaris’s best stories and essays, spanning his remarkable career—as selected and read by the author himself. Featuring fresh and classic recordings, including a new essay and an interview exclusive to the audiobook.



For more than twenty-five years, David Sedaris has been carving out a unique literary space, virtually creating his own genre. A Sedaris story may seem confessional, but is also highly attuned to the world outside. It opens our eyes to what is at absurd and moving about our daily existence. And it is almost impossible to listen without laughing.



Now, for the first time collected in one volume, the author brings us his funniest and most memorable work. In these stories, Sedaris shops for rare taxidermy, hitchhikes with a lady quadriplegic, and spits a lozenge into a fellow traveler’s lap. He drowns a mouse in a bucket, struggles to say “give it to me” in five languages, and hand-feeds a carnivorous bird.



But if all you expect to find in Sedaris’s work is the deft and sharply observed comedy for which he became renowned, you may be surprised to discover that his words bring more warmth than mockery, more fellow-feeling than derision. Nowhere is this clearer than in his writing about his loved ones. In these essays, Sedaris explores falling in love and staying together, recognizing his own aging not in the mirror but in the faces of his siblings, losing one parent and coming to terms—at long last—with the other.



Taken together, the performances in TheBest of Me reveal the wonder and delight Sedaris takes in the surprises life brings him. No experience, he sees, is quite as he expected—it’s often harder, more fraught, and certainly weirder—but sometimes it is also much richer and more wonderful.



Full of joy, generosity, and the incisive humor that has led David Sedaris to be called “the funniest man alive” (Time Out New York), The Best of Me spans a career spent watching and learning and laughing—quite often at himself—and invites listeners deep into the world of one of the most brilliant and original writers of our time.



The Best of Me AUDIOBOOK TRACK LISTING

Introduction (new recording)



From Barrel Fever 1994

Glen’s Homophobia Newsletter Vol. 3, No. 2.



From Holidays on Ice 1994

Front Row Center with Thaddeus Bristol (new recording)

Christmas Means Giving (new recording)



From Naked 1997

the incomplete quad (new recording)



From the New Yorker

Girl Crazy (new recording)

Card Wired (new recording)

How to Spend the Budget Surplus (new recording)



From Me Talk Pretty One Day 2000

You Can’t Kill the Rooster (new recording)

Me Talk Pretty One Day (new recording)

Jesus Shaves (new recording)



From the New Yorker

Dog Days (new recording)



From Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Demin 2004

Us and Them

Let It Snow

The Ship Shape

The Girl Next Door

Repeat After Me

Six to Eight Black Men (live recording)

Possession

Nuit of the Living Dead



From When You Are Engulfed in Flames 2008

Solution to Saturday’s Puzzle (live recording)

The Understudy

Town and Country (live recording)

In the Waiting Room (live recording)



From The New Yorker

Undecided



From Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk 2010

The Cat and the Baboon (live recording)

The Motherless Bear (new recording)

The Faithful Setter (new recording)



From Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls 2013

Dentists Without Borders (live recording)

Memory Laps

Think Differenter (new recording)

Loggerheads

If I Ruled the World

Easy, Tiger

Laugh, Kookaburra (live recording)

Just a Quick e-Mail

A Guy Walks into a Bar Car

Standing By (live recording)

Understanding Understanding Owls



From Calypso 2019

Now We Are Five

A House Divided

The Perfect Fit

Leviathan

A Modest Proposal

Why Aren’t You Laughing?

The Spirit World



From The New Yorker:

Unbuttoned (new recording)



Audio Exclusive

Interview with Paul Constant (new recording)