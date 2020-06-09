Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Best of Me
A lavish gift edition of David Sedaris’s best stories, spanning his spectacular bestselling career. Hand-picked by David himself, these are stories that will make you laugh and cry, sometimes at the same time, from “the funniest man alive” (Time Out New York).Read More
What could be a more tempting holiday gift than a compendium of David Sedaris’s best stories, selected by the author himself? From a spectacular career spanning almost three decades, these stories have become modern classics and are now for the first time collected in one volume.
The collection will also feature an introduction by the author; a never-before-collected story, “Unbuttoned”; and a new interview with David Sedaris.
Table of Contents
Glen’s Homophobia Newsletter Vol. 3, No. 2
Front Row Center with Thaddeus Bristol
Christmas Means Giving
The Incomplete Quad
You Can’t Kill the Rooster
Me Talk Pretty One Day
Jesus Shaves
Us and Them
Let It Snow
The Ship Shape
The Girl Next Door
Repeat After Me
Six to Eight Black Men
Possession
Nuit of the Living Dead
The Understudy
In the Waiting Room
Solution to Saturday’s Puzzle
Town and Country
The Cat and the Baboon
The Motherless Bear
The Faithful Setter
Dentists Without Borders
Think Differenter
Memory Laps
Loggerheads
If I Ruled the World
Easy, Tiger
Laugh, Kookaburra
A Guy Walks into a Bar Car
Standing By
Understanding Understanding Owls
Now We Are Five
A House Divided
The Perfect Fit
Leviathan
A Modest Proposal
Why Aren’t You Laughing?
The Spirit World
Unbuttoned
Edition: Large Print
