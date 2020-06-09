The Best of Me

A lavish gift edition of David Sedaris’s best stories, spanning his spectacular bestselling career. Hand-picked by David himself, these are stories that will make you laugh and cry, sometimes at the same time, from “the funniest man alive” (Time Out New York).



What could be a more tempting holiday gift than a compendium of David Sedaris’s best stories, selected by the author himself? From a spectacular career spanning almost three decades, these stories have become modern classics and are now for the first time collected in one volume.



The collection will also feature an introduction by the author; a never-before-collected story, “Unbuttoned”; and a new interview with David Sedaris.



Table of Contents

Glen’s Homophobia Newsletter Vol. 3, No. 2

Front Row Center with Thaddeus Bristol

Christmas Means Giving

The Incomplete Quad

You Can’t Kill the Rooster

Me Talk Pretty One Day

Jesus Shaves

Us and Them

Let It Snow

The Ship Shape

The Girl Next Door

Repeat After Me

Six to Eight Black Men

Possession

Nuit of the Living Dead

The Understudy

In the Waiting Room

Solution to Saturday’s Puzzle

Town and Country

The Cat and the Baboon

The Motherless Bear

The Faithful Setter

Dentists Without Borders

Think Differenter

Memory Laps

Loggerheads

If I Ruled the World

Easy, Tiger

Laugh, Kookaburra

A Guy Walks into a Bar Car

Standing By

Understanding Understanding Owls

Now We Are Five

A House Divided

The Perfect Fit

Leviathan

A Modest Proposal

Why Aren’t You Laughing?

The Spirit World

Unbuttoned

