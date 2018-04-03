When Grain Brain was published in 2013, Dr. Perlmutter kick-started a revolution. Since then, his book has been translated into 34 languages, and more than 1.5 million readers have been given the tools to make monumental life-changing improvements to their health.





Grain Brain empowers you to take control of your wellbeing as never before. Inside, you’ll learn how to:





lose weight

banish anxiety

beat depression

reduce — and even eliminate — chronic conditions

safeguard yourself against cognitive decline and neurological disease

improve the health of your microbiome

and much more — all without drugs!





In this fully revised, five-year-anniversary edition, Dr. Perlmutter builds on his mission. Drawing on the latest developments in scientific research, which have further validated his recommendations, he explains how the Grain Brain program boosts the brain, shows the benefits of using fat as a main fuel source, and puts forth the most compelling evidence to date that a non-GMO, gluten-free, and low-carb diet is crucial for cognitive function and long-term health.





Featuring up-to-date data and practical advice based on leading-edge medicine, plus a wealth of new recipes, Grain Brain will give you all the tools you need to restore your health and achieve optimum wellness for lifelong vitality.