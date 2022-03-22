From the creator of the MIND diet and author of Diet for the MIND, the definitive guide to eating for fitness, optimum cognitive health, and longevity.



Dr. Martha Clare Morris's MIND diet took the nutrition world by storm when it revealed the deep link between diet and cognitive health, particularly as we age. Lauded by scientists, doctors, and organizations like the AARP and US News & World Report, the MIND diet, which combines elements of the Mediterranean and DASH diets, offers hope for an easy, non-invasive, and effective way to lose weight, prevent cognitive decline, reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, and promote vibrant brain health well into advanced age.



In The Official MIND Diet, nationally renowned epidemiologist Dr. Morris presents, for the first time, the complete results from her long-running study. The Official MIND Diet is a practical, day-by-day guide to improving your brain health for life by adjusting what you eat. With more than 50 mouth-watering recipes for every meal of the day, and fascinating, easy-to-understand science, The Official MIND Diet is your roadmap to weight loss, vitality, and a lifetime of delicious eating and optimal cognitive function.