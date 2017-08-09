Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Danger Is Still Everywhere
Beware of the Dog!
Now available in paperback, the follow-up to Danger Is Everywhere gives readers even more of the ridiculous danger scenarios they loved in Book 1, and adds a real live puppy to keep Dr. Noel Zone on his toes!Read More
This wacky handbook teaches readers how to avoid danger of even more kinds–from dinosaurs to volcanoes to the circus–plus the overwhelming danger of a real live puppy. A little dog called Napkin has come to stay with Dr. Noel Zone, but every POD (Pupil of Dangerology) knows the only safe pet is a pet rock. As Napkin wreaks havoc around the Dangerzone, Dr. Noel will have to work up the courage to keep teaching readers his valuable safety lessons (and to leave the safety of his wardrobe)!
With art on every page, silly acronyms, and recurring characters, this hilarious follow-up to Danger Is Everywhere is perfect for readers of all ages who are looking for a laugh.
"Sharp, humorous.... For kids who have outgrown Scaredy Squirrel and Alvin Ho but still share their angst, or for fans of the Wimpy Kid-style diary/graphic novel hybrids, this will offer all that they crave."—The Bulletin