A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions

Ever wanted to create your own autobiography or wished you had the life stories of a loved one? This do-it-yourself journal helps record and preserve the experiences and knowledge of a lifetime.

Divided into Early, Middle, and Later Years, this keepsake volume contains 201 questions that guide you through the process of keeping memories on subjects such as family and friends, learning and education, work and responsibilities, and the world around you. Created by a grandson and grandfather, The Book of Myself is the perfect way for you, or someone close to you, to remember the turning points and everyday recollections of a lifetime and share them with future generations.
Genre: Nonfiction / Reference / Genealogy & Heraldry

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $15 / $20 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780316534499

Hardcover
Edition: New edition

What's Inside

