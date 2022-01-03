Easy to Learn, Difficult to Master
Easy to Learn, Difficult to Master

Pong, Atari, and the Dawn of the Video Game

by David Kushner

by Koren Shadmi

Bold Type Books

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781568588766

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Nonfiction

PAGE COUNT: 112

The amazing story of how Pong and Atari came to be—and of the feud that raged between developers Nolan Bushnell and Ralph Baer for the title of father of the video game. 

Like Dungeons & Dragons, Atari is a foundation for contemporary geekdom. As the seminal home video game company of the 1970s and 1980s, Atari defined not only the industry but the emerging culture of Silicon Valley. Before there was Apple, there was Atari, where Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founders, worked before starting their own company. 

EASY TO LEARN, DIFFICULT TO MASTER traces the rise and rule of Atari founder Nolan Bushnell, one of the most influential icons in the digital world. It also follows the prolonged and bitter quarrel between Bushnell and engineer Ralph Baer, who first explored the possibility of playing games on television screens. Bushnell was a self-taught whiz kid from Utah. Baer was a Jewish immigrant whose family fled Germany for America just before World War II. Each man saw himself as the prime mover at the dawn of the video game, and in recounting their respective histories and the battle that raged between the two, this graphic narrative illuminates gaming culture and its origins.

