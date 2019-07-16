Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A for Anonymous
How a Mysterious Hacker Collective Transformed the World
The true story of the leaderless international hacker collective Anonymous, from its origins in meme-ridden corners of the internet to hacktivist ops with real-world results.Read More
A for Anonymous tells, in graphic form, the story of Anonymous, the press-shy, mask-wearing hackers from the depths of the internet.
With the help of the mysterious Commander X, writer David Kushner and illustrator Koren Shadmi introduce readers to Anonymous’ origins, from the Cult of the Dead Cow to the international assembly of coders it is today-infamously secretive yet incredibly inclusive, characterized by both a boundary-pushing, meme-centric sense of humor and a drive to fight for the underdog.
From attacks on the Church of Scientology and the Steubenville rapists to assists with groundbreaking modern movements like Black Lives Matter, Anonymous’ exploits expose the other side of news stories you thought you knew.
A for Anonymous blurs the distinction between “online” and “real life,” by showing how this ragtag band of volunteers-who could be your neighbor, your cousin, your old elementary school teacher, just about anyone-used cyber attacks to help shape our contemporary world, from message boards to the streets of Ferguson and Tunisia.
