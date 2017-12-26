Learn the Coolest Tricks from “The World’s Best Rope Jumper.*” *Ripley’s Believe It or Not!



Guinness World Record holder David Fisher is going to change the way you think about rope jumping. Cool Jump-Rope Tricks You Can Do! will teach you over 100 cool skills and tricks like the Houdini, Cat’s Cradle, and the Pretzel. Even if you have never picked up a rope before, you’ll be saying, “I DID IT!” over and over again. – It’s like a private lesson from the world’s best rope jumper! Each skill is presented with helpful hints, personal notes, step-by-step photos, and simple, clear instructions kids can use to master the tricks. Fisher also covers practical topics like selecting the right type and length of rope, the best jumping surfaces, warming up, proper jumping form, making mistakes, and safety. — Once your kids learn the basic skills and tricks in this book, there will be no end to the number of tricks they can learn and make up on their own or with friends. That’s why this book will motivate your kids to stay in shape year-round (indoors and out).