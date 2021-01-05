How the discipline of powerful conversation can restore human judgment and values in a relentlessly bottom-line, technologically oriented world.
In a time of unusual stress-with a pandemic raging and economic insecurity and dislocation increasing-we need to rediscover the values that make us human, that give us a sense of meaning that can also increase our potential for productivity and success. What stands in the way, however, is a frenzied numbers-obsessed culture, the “scratch and claw” workplace, and organizations where the boss can literally be an algorithm-a culture where the humane treatment of human beings is a lost art.
Through moving stories and a modern use of the ancient framework of the Socratic dialogue called active inquiry, David Brendel and Ryan Stelzer show how to engage in the discipline of powerful conversation: how to think carefully about a challenge, engage peers in dialogue via open-ended questioning, and build a strategy collaboratively. This process cultivates trust and defines collective values. In turn, these “soft” attributes increase innovation and, ultimately, financial performance.
The inclination in a time of turmoil-both societal and financial-is to double-down: make the numbers at whatever cost, replace the people with bots. Brendel and Stelzer’s brilliant science-based counter-narrative vividly illustrates why this is not only the wrong approach, but certain to make the numbers even worse. They provide readers with a practical thought-provoking way forward, away from the abyss of a technological age gone haywire.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Brendel and Stelzer counter the dehumanization flourishing unchecked and entrenched in today's workplace. Their applied method of Active Inquiry - think, talk, create - actually works at fostering high performing individuals, teams, and organizations. It's the right approach right now."
—Paul Zak Professor of Economic Sciences, Psychology & Management Claremont Graduate University
—Paul Zak Professor of Economic Sciences, Psychology & Management Claremont Graduate University
"I wish I had the Strategy of Mind approach available to me when I was starting Vanguard."
—Jack Bogle Founder, Vanguard
—Jack Bogle Founder, Vanguard