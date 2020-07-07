Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Split Second
Two Secret Service agents sworn to guard their protectees lost them in a single moment . . . and in this #1 New York Times bestseller, they’re about to learn that the violence has just begun.Read More
Michelle Maxwell has just wrecked her promising career at the Secret Service. Against her instincts, she let a presidential candidate out of her sight for the briefest moment — and the man whose safety was her responsibility vanished into thin air.
Sean King knows how the younger agent feels. Eight years earlier, the hard-charging Secret Service agent allowed his attention to be diverted for a split second. The candidate he was protecting was gunned down before his eyes. Now, Michelle and Sean are about to see their destinies converge.
Drawn into a maze of lies, secrets, and deadly coincidences, the two discredited agents uncover a shocking truth: the separate acts of violence that shattered their lives were really a long time in the making — and are a long way from over.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Baldacci delivers, every time!"—Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author
"Baldacci is a truly gifted storyteller."—Associated Press
"The action is explosive. Readers will barely have time to catch their breath."—People
"Pulse-pounding suspense."—Booklist
"Genuinely scary scenes . . . driven by tense action."—New York Daily News
"David Baldacci has always been a top-notch thriller writer."—BookReporter.com