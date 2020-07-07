



Sean King knows how the younger agent feels. Eight years earlier, the hard-charging Secret Service agent allowed his attention to be diverted for a split second. The candidate he was protecting was gunned down before his eyes. Now, Michelle and Sean are about to see their destinies converge.



Drawn into a maze of lies, secrets, and deadly coincidences, the two discredited agents uncover a shocking truth: the separate acts of violence that shattered their lives were really a long time in the making — and are a long way from over.

Michelle Maxwell has just wrecked her promising career at the Secret Service. Against her instincts, she let a presidential candidate out of her sight for the briefest moment — and the man whose safety was her responsibility vanished into thin air.