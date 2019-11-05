Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Redemption
Detective Amos Decker discovers that a mistake he made as a rookie detective may have led to deadly consequences in this compelling Memory Man thriller by #1 New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci.Read More
Decker is visiting his hometown of Burlington, Ohio, when he’s approached by a man named Meryl Hawkins. Hawkins is a convicted murderer. In fact, he’s the very first killer Decker ever put behind bars. But he’s innocent, he claims. Now suffering from terminal cancer, it’s his dying wish that Decker clear his name.
It’s unthinkable. The case was open and shut, with rock solid forensic evidence. But then Hawkins later turns up dead with a bullet in his head, and even Decker begins to have doubts. Is it possible that he really did get it wrong, all those years ago?
Decker’s determined to uncover the truth, no matter the personal cost. But solving a case this cold may be impossible, especially when it becomes clear that someone doesn’t want the old case reopened. Someone who is willing to kill to keep the truth buried, and hide a decades-old secret that may have devastating repercussions . . .
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Baldacci turns up the suspense and surprises at a rapid pace in Redemption without sacrificing character or story. With the personal stakes and the steep learning curve that Decker must overcome to find justice, the narrative carries a heavier emotional impact. Essentially, this is another great novel from a master storyteller."—Associated Press
"Staying true to its title, Redemption is a riveting thriller, as relentlessly suspenseful as it is blisteringly original. Baldacci may be an old hand at this but his grasp has never been stronger."—Providence Journal
"Little by little he thaws the case out, exposing a town full of secrets that have far-reaching, international ramifications. Redemption's unusual plot will have you wanting to step back and say 'wait a minute.' But then you remember, this is David Baldacci, the master storyteller, and you keep turning the pages."—The Florida Times Union
PRAISE FOR THE MEMORY MAN SERIES:
"Baldacci is a wonderful storyteller, and he incorporates wonderful characters into baffling conspiracies....He takes on small-town America, capturing both good and bad elements. He demonstrates why these small towns are worth saving. It's a theme he has explored before, but it still has potency and relevance."—Associated Press on The Fallen
"Baldacci is a wonderful storyteller, and he incorporates wonderful characters into baffling conspiracies....He takes on small-town America, capturing both good and bad elements. He demonstrates why these small towns are worth saving. It's a theme he has explored before, but it still has potency and relevance."—Associated Press on The Fallen
"A compelling puzzler...Baldacci is a truly gifted storyteller, and this novel is a perfect "fix" for the thriller aficionado."—Associated Press on The Fix
"Decker is one of the most unusual detectives any novelist has dreamed up...a master class on the bestseller....Highly entertaining."—Washington Post
"Crackling with tension...Reads at a breakneck pace...Bestselling author David Baldacci delivers a thrill ride, as always. Big time. Pick up THE FIX, and you won't put it down until you reach the end. Guaranteed."—BookReporter.com on The Fix
"Amos Decker is an amazing character. Reading how Decker journeys from hitting rock bottom to finding ultimate redemption is nothing short of rewarding."—Associated Press
"Perennial bestseller Baldacci unveils an offbeat hero with an unusual skill set and tragic past who takes on the evil mastermind behind a devastating school shooting..[Decker] proves a quirky, original antihero with a definite method to his madness...Readers will want to see Decker back on the printed page again and again."—Kirkus Reviews on Memory Man
"Baldacci's novels always have an emotional component...But MEMORY MAN stands out among his thrillers for its deeply felt - and earned - sense of catharsis and healing...Baldacci's last few books have been among his best, and it's a pleasure to see him produce emotionally and dramatically intense work at the height of his maturity as a novelist."—Richmond Times-Dispatch on Memory Man