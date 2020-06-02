Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Minute to Midnight
FBI Agent Atlee Pine returns to her Georgia hometown to investigate her twin sister’s abduction, only to encounter a serial killer in this #1 New York Times bestselling thriller.
FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s life was never the same after her twin sister Mercy was kidnapped — and likely killed — thirty years ago. After a lifetime of torturous uncertainty, Atlee’s unresolved anger finally gets the better of her on the job, and she finds she has to deal with the demons of her past if she wants to remain with the FBI.
Atlee and her assistant Carol Blum head back to Atlee’s rural hometown in Georgia to see what they can uncover about the traumatic night Mercy was taken and Pine was almost killed. But soon after Atlee begins her investigation, a local woman is found ritualistically murdered, her face covered with a wedding veil — and the first killing is quickly followed by a second bizarre murder.
Atlee is determined to continue her search for answers, but now she must also set her sights on finding a potential serial killer before another victim is claimed. But in a small town full of secrets — some of which could answer the questions that have plagued Atlee her entire life — and digging deeper into the past could be more dangerous than she realizes . . .
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Baldacci does a fantastic job plotting things out and revealing just enough . . . to keep readers engaged and on the edge of their seats . . . A final surprise [will] leave fans begging for more. . . Few writers can hook readers faster and harder than David Baldacci."—The Real Book Spy
"Baldacci shows off his mastery of the twist-and-turn-thriller, keeping us on edge throughout, right up to a surprise finale."—Florida Times-Union
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors. LONG ROAD TO MERCY is all action and attitude, and makes no apologies. Love it!"—Lisa Gardner, on Long Road to Mercy
"David Baldacci's best yet. He keeps the pages flying and the plot twisting in this ingenious and riveting thriller. Best of all, he introduces a compelling new heroine in FBI Agent Atlee Pine. I can't wait to see what she does next. Baldacci delivers, every time!"—Lisa Scottoline, on Long Road To Mercy
"An epic thriller-fast moving, beautifully imagined, and vividly set in the Grand Canyon and its environs. From the opening chapter to the final twist, this novel will absolutely transfix you. A stunning debut to what promises to be a great series. Agent Pine is a character for the ages."—Douglas Preston, on Long Road to Mercy
"David Baldacci is a name synonymous with excellence-a consummate storyteller who turns the conventional into unconventional. LONG ROAD TO MERCY strikes all the right chords: a perfect blend of action, secrets, and conspiracies--all combined with Baldacci's trademark sizzle."—Steve Berry
"A multi-layered protagonist; a plot as deep and twisty as the setting. In Long Road to Mercy, Baldacci is at the top of his game."—Kathy Reichs