Modeled after moving memoirs like Breaking Night and Maid, A PLACE TO CALL HOME is about Ambroz’ childhood growing up homeless and through the foster care system, until he eventually breaks free to become a go-to child welfare advocate for many influential figures like the Obama administration and major companies.



As a child David Ambroz was raised homeless in New York City, at once the home of Wall Street and more than 100,000 homeless children. In A Place Called Home, we are given a unique and pivotal look at childhood poverty, through the lens of a child surviving it daily. It’s a powerful personal account of how poverty and our systems trap families across generations.



For David and his two siblings, their mother’s diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia sets them in motion for a life of poverty, violence and instability as they travel across New York and New England seeking shelter. For eleven years home for David means living in train stations, subway cars, 24-hour diners, and wherever is safe and warm; bathing in public restrooms; and stealing food to quell his hunger. When he gets into foster care, it feels like salvation. He is no longer at the mercy of his mother’s illness But foster care doesn’t prove to be much safer. At the hands of caregivers and therapists, he is abused, both physically and emotionally. More of his foster siblings are put on a prison pipeline than college-bound. Surmounting violence and continued poverty, David harnesses an inner strength to escape the inevitable outcome for kids like him.



He takes shelter and finds hope on his own in libraries, schools, and in the occasional adult angel. Through hard work and perseverance he is able to get into Vassar College, the first significant step out from the yolk of poverty, and later graduates UCLA School of Law.



In A Place Called Home, David pulls back the curtain on homelessness and poverty in the lives of children and gives voice to generations of kids that have been ignored or overlooked. This is a story about harnessing inner grit and hope through the darkest and toughest of circumstances for young people. It’s a call to our national conscience to remember that these are our children and a beckoning to all to move from pity to action.