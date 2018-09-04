Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Abner & Ian Get Right-Side Up
Abner and Ian are stuck sideways in this clever picture book created by a bestselling, acclaimed author and cartoonist–and perfect for fans of Elephant & Piggie and Press Here.Read More
Abner and Ian are stuck sideways on the pages of their debut picture book. They can’t start the story like this! Ian is trying to be brave, despite his dizziness and fear of heights. But don’t worry, because Abner has a plan: Readers will shake and turn the book until they get right side up! Sounds easy, right? Think again, because the real solution may be the opposite of what you’d expect.
With the odd couple wit of Elephant & Piggie, the interactive appeal of Press Here, and a timeless charm all their own, Abner & Ian offer readers of all ages eighty pages of fast-paced fun with a surprising and rewarding twist.
Reader Reviews
Praise
An Amazon Best Book of the Month for Ages 3-5, May 2019
*"This comedic dilemma...will have children shouting at every shake of the book. Fans of Mo Willems' Elephant and Piggie or Melanie Watts' Scaredy Squirrel books will find the collaboration of Eggers and Park's work to be equally appealing. Shaking to cause a change makes it interactive in the same manner as Tullet's Press Here (Chronicle 2011) or Matheson's Tap the Magic Tree (Greenwillow Books 2016).—School Library Connection
* "Appealing."
—School Library Connection, starred review
"A very funny read-aloud."—Kirkus Reviews
"Funny and sympathetic."—Publishers Weekly
"A mind changer for anyone who ever thought that reading was a sedate occupation.... Irresistible."—Booklist
"[An] amusing, interactive story."—School Library Journal