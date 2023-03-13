Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

In Ruins
In Ruins

by Danielle Pearl

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 27, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Jun 27, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668634912

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / New Adult

Description

She wanted to start again. To be someone–anyone–different . . .

Freedom. When Carleigh Stanger thought of college, that was the word that came to mind. Freedom from her unhappy home life. Freedom from high school mistakes. Freedom from the memory of that terrible morning. Only instead of bringing a sweet escape, Carleigh’s first campus party traps her in the scornful gaze of the last person she wants to see, Tucker Green.

It wasn’t long ago that being close to Carleigh was everything Tucker wanted. But that was before he realized she was just another scheming girl who’d do whatever it took to get her way. Even lie to the guy she claimed to love. Unfortunately while Tucker’s brain remembers the pain Carleigh caused, his body only remembers the pleasure . . .

Praise

"Normal is the kind of book that opens your heart, examines its parts and then stomps all over it only to put it back together again, better than before. It's feels overload!"—Young Adult Book Madness
"Normal is a riveting and magnetic story of abuse, love, and hope. It pushes the reader in every way possible. Normal is one of the most thought provoking stories I've ever read."—Biblio Belles
"Normal was a hard-hitting, dark, contemporary novel that touches upon some heavy and emotional themes. While it isn't an easy read, it's one that captures your interest and moves you."—Lost to Books
