The Pop-up Pitch
The Pop-up Pitch

The Two-Hour Creative Sprint to the Most Persuasive Presentation of Your Life

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541774513

USD: $27  /  CAD: $34

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Business Communication / Meetings & Presentations

PAGE COUNT: 224

A fast and practical visual storytelling method that puts a powerful new toolkit into the hands of leaders, innovators, salespeople, teachers and anyone else who needs to quickly make an impact on increasingly distracted audiences.

The Pop-Up Pitch is a radical new approach to help you create the perfect presentation, combining three key elements of persuasive storytelling-simple pictures, clear words, and powerful emotions-that together motivate audiences to pay attention, learn something new, and make effective decisions.

The Pop-Up Pitch weaves together the latest insights on visual cognition, behavioral economics, and classic story structures in an easy-to-learn and inspiring storytelling algorithm. In this new era of remote, work and online presenting, it delivers powerful and persuasive outcomes for time-limited professionals dealing with complex ideas, attention-deficit audiences, and the evolving challenges of modern meetings.

What's Inside

