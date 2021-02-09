Dan Roam
Dan Roam is the author of four international bestsellers on clear thinking, visual storytelling, and persuasive communications, including The Back of the Napkin: Solving Problems and Selling Ideas with Pictures, Draw to Win, Blah Blah Blah: What to Do When Words Don’t Work, and Show and Tell: How Everyone Can Make Extraordinary Presentations.Read More
Roam’s books have helped leaders at Microsoft, eBay, General Electric, Google, IBM, Wal-Mart, and many more solve complex problems through visual thinking. Dan and his whiteboard have been featured on CNN, MSNBC, ABC News, Fox News, and NPR. In 2012, Dan launched the Napkin Academy online, which has attracted more than 10,000 paid subscribers from 43 countries.
He lives with his wife and two daughters in San Francisco.
