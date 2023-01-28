“Corrie infuses fun and whimsy into everything she touches. . . . That energy is infectious and is felt throughout this delightful book.” —David Stark, president of David Stark Design and Production



“Corrie’s talent blooms in this book, which takes ordinary houseplants and transforms them into something both gorgeous and unique.” —Darcy Miller, author, crafter, illustrator, and founder of Darcy Miller Designs



“30 plant replicas—including both the familiar and the rare—are surprisingly realistic. Even better are the very thorough step-by-step photographs for each variety. . . . Fake plants were never so appealing.” —Booklist starred review



“Clear step-by-step photos and relatively few required materials make these paper plants a strong choice for teen or adult programs.” —Library Journal



“Fun how-to. . . . handy resource.” —NYBG’s Plant Talk



“Eye catching wall art as well as gifts for loved ones.” —Paper Craft Magazine



“Corrie Beth Hogg has combined her love for nature with her artistic self and love for paper crafts and has come up with some wonderfully diverse and realistic projects.” —The New Spirit Journal



“Calling all green thumbs and crafty hands. . . Handmade Houseplants is a worthwhile how-to guide, with easy to decipher instructions that are exact and forgiving, for even the most artistically challenged of us.” —Hello Yellow Room



“Making paper plants offers a fun alternative to the usual houseplant gift for those friends and family members who don’t have a green thumb.” —Made by You Magazine​



“Handmade Houseplants will change the way you think of art.” —House Beautiful



“Nothing to tend, nothing to grow, just create and enjoy.” —Seaside Signal



“This stylish guide includes step-by-step instructions and templates for making 30 of the most popular houseplants… Packed with colorful photos and filled with inspiration, Handmade Houseplants shows how paper plants can provide a modern, light-hearted touch to a well-designed home.” —Get Growing



“You won’t easily find anything like this just anywhere.” —Rachel Denbow