The Essential Oils Book
Creating Personal Blends for Mind & Body
Contributors
Excerpt
THE ESSENTIAL OILS BOOK
The mission of Storey Publishing is to serve our customers by
publishing practical information that encourages
personal independence in harmony with the environment.
Edited by Deborah L. Balmuth
Cover and text design and production by Carol J. Jessop, Black Trout Design
Cover and text illustrations © John Nelson/Represented by Irmeli Holmberg
How-to line drawings by Brigita Fuhrmann
Indexed by Northwind Editorial Services
© 1996 by Colleen K. Dodt
All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced without written permission from the publisher, except by a reviewer who may quote brief passages or reproduce illustrations in a review with appropriate credits; nor may any part of this book be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means — electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or other—without written permission from the publisher.
The information in this book is true and complete to the best of our knowledge. All recommendations are made without guarantee on the part of the author or Storey Publishing. The author and publisher disclaim any liability in connection with the use of this information. For additional information please contact Storey Publishing, 210 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247.
Storey books are available for special premium and promotional uses and for customized editions. For further information, please call 1-800-793-9396.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Acknowledgments
Preface
CHAPTER 1 Awakening the Scent Sense
CHAPTER 2 An Introduction to Buying and Using Pure Essential Oils
CHAPTER 3 The Properties and Applications of Pure Essential Oils
Most Commonly Used Pure Essential Oils
Less Commonly Used Pure Essential Oils
CHAPTER 4 Basic Blending Advice
Equipment and Supplies
Carrier or Base Oils
Solutions and Dilutions
CHAPTER 5 Recipes for Home Aroma
Making Cleaning Jobs More Pleasant
Scenting the Air at Home
CHAPTER 6 Aromatic Recipes for Essential Beauty
Baths
Bath Salts
Herbal Baths
Children’s Herbal Baths
Foot Baths
Hand and Nail Care
Hair Oils
Shampoos and Rinses
Personal Perfumes
CHAPTER 7 Other Uses for Essential Oils
Making Travel More Enjoyable
Creating A Welcoming, Conducive Work Environment
Caring for the Elderly and Sick
Caring for Pets
Sources and Resources
Suggested Reading
Index
He is happiest who hath the power to gather wisdom from a flower.
—Mary Howitt, circa 1825
my dear daughter Christina Kaye Dodt
PREFACE
Colleen K. Dodt
Rochester Hills, Michigan
February 1995
Awakening the Scent Sense
