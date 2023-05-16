Go to Hachette Book Group home

The Essential Oils Book

Creating Personal Blends for Mind & Body

Contributors

By Colleen K. Dodt

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 29, 1996.

Discover the fragrant world of essential oils. Herbalist Colleen K. Dodt profiles the healing and cleaning powers of dozens of oils extracted from herbs, flowers, roots, barks, and resins. This comprehensive guide includes recipes for natural cleaning products, lotions, and ointments that will keep you feeling happy and smelling great. Fill your days with stimulating scents as you learn to use essential oils to wash your dishes, soothe sunburns, combat stress, and improve the quality of your life.

THE ESSENTIAL OILS BOOK


The mission of Storey Publishing is to serve our customers by
publishing practical information that encourages
personal independence in harmony with the environment.

Edited by Deborah L. Balmuth

Cover and text design and production by Carol J. Jessop, Black Trout Design

Cover and text illustrations © John Nelson/Represented by Irmeli Holmberg

How-to line drawings by Brigita Fuhrmann

Indexed by Northwind Editorial Services

© 1996 by Colleen K. Dodt

All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced without written permission from the publisher, except by a reviewer who may quote brief passages or reproduce illustrations in a review with appropriate credits; nor may any part of this book be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means — electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or other—without written permission from the publisher.

The information in this book is true and complete to the best of our knowledge. All recommendations are made without guarantee on the part of the author or Storey Publishing. The author and publisher disclaim any liability in connection with the use of this information. For additional information please contact Storey Publishing, 210 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247.

Storey books are available for special premium and promotional uses and for customized editions. For further information, please call 1-800-793-9396.

Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data

Dodt, Colleen K., 1955–

The essential oils book : creating personal blends for mind & body/
Colleen K. Dodt.

              p. cm.

Includes bibliographical references and index.
ISBN 978-0-88266-913-7 (pbk.: alk. paper)

1. Aromatherapy—Popular works. I. Title.

RM666.A68D63 1996

95-39021

615’.321—dc20

          CIP


Acknowledgments

CHAPTER 1 Awakening the Scent Sense

CHAPTER 2 An Introduction to Buying and Using Pure Essential Oils

CHAPTER 3 The Properties and Applications of Pure Essential Oils

Most Commonly Used Pure Essential Oils

Less Commonly Used Pure Essential Oils

CHAPTER 4 Basic Blending Advice

Equipment and Supplies

Carrier or Base Oils

Solutions and Dilutions

CHAPTER 5 Recipes for Home Aroma

Making Cleaning Jobs More Pleasant

Scenting the Air at Home

CHAPTER 6 Aromatic Recipes for Essential Beauty

Baths

Bath Salts

Herbal Baths

Children’s Herbal Baths

Foot Baths

Hand and Nail Care

Hair Oils

Shampoos and Rinses

Personal Perfumes

CHAPTER 7 Other Uses for Essential Oils

Making Travel More Enjoyable

Creating A Welcoming, Conducive Work Environment

Caring for the Elderly and Sick

Caring for Pets

Sources and Resources

Suggested Reading

Index



He is happiest who hath the power to gather wisdom from a flower.

—Mary Howitt, circa 1825

my dear daughter Christina Kaye Dodt


Colleen K. Dodt
Rochester Hills, Michigan
February 1995


ESSENTIAL OILS TO THE BATH

Essential oils should be added to a bath just before you enter the tub. If added to the water while the tub is filling, much of the oils’ precious essences goes up in steam and very little is left to be absorbed by the skin. Then you get the benefit of inhaling the scents, but you miss out on the benefits to the skin.

Once you’ve added the oils, be sure to mix them into the water well. It is very important to avoid direct skin contact with undiluted essential oils that may irritate or cause skin sensitivity. You can also dilute the essential oils in a carrier oil before adding them to the bath or, as some people prefer, in ¼ cup milk or cream.

Remember that less is best. Adding more essential oils will not necessarily help you feel better than a small amount of oils will. These are very concentrated and should be used sparingly and well-diluted. As you become familiar with the oils, their intensity, and your own personal reaction to each of them, then you may feel comfortable experimenting with a larger number of drops of selected oils. But, generally, err on the side of too little rather than too much. Pure essential oils are much more concentrated than the herbs in the leaf or flower state and deserve your respect.

FOR ESSENTIAL OIL BATHS

PERSONAL FACIAL OIL

Blend 2 drops frankincense, 2 drops rosewood, 2 drops rose otto, and 2 drops lavender in 15 ml base.

As a base, I recommend 2 ml evening primrose, 2 ml calendula, 1 ml wheat germ, 10 ml sweet almond, or any other base of your choice (2 ml is approximately ½ teaspoon; 15 ml is approximately 1 tablespoon). I usually blend this mixture in larger quantities and refill a 15 ml or ½-ounce bottle as needed. This smells heavenly and feels so good on the skin.

Chamomile
Comfrey
Garden sage
Lavender
Lemongrass
Peppermint
Rosemary
Rose
Spearmint
Thyme
Yarrow

FOR SORE OR SWOLLEN FEET

A cold water foot bath is a great treatment for swollen feet or a foot or ankle injury. Keep some ice cubes nearby too for extra soothing.

I use homeopathic arnica gel or ointment to treat any sore overworked muscles or sprains. This works wonders for bruises, swelling, and stiffness caused by physical trauma. Arnica can also be taken internally in the form of homeopathic pellets and or tincture, available in most major health food stores. Arnica montana is an herb that is respected for its healing properties. Although the herb itself isn’t taken internally the homeopathic preparation has been found safe and effective. The ointment and gel are used externally on unbroken skin. Arnica gel helped ease the sore feet of this world traveler and I would never leave home without it. Arnica massage oil is also very useful for massaging sore feet or an overworked back. Arnica ointment should be put on last, following an essential oil massage blend.

The art and science of homeopathy, which goes back to the eighteenth century, merits further investigation by anyone interested in holistic healing. The consultation and guidance of a homeopathic physician is recommended for serious conditions.

10 drops of essential oils (see suggestions below)
5 drops of vitamin E (or 1 capsule punctured and squeezed into the bottle)

To make: Combine all the ingredients and mix well. If you prefer lotion over an oily base, substitute your favorite unscented hand lotion or cream for the jojoba and sweet almond oils base. A lotion or cream with no mineral oil is best.

Suggested oils: My favorite combination of essential oils is 2 drops each of: lemon, sandalwood, lavender, tea tree, and benzoin absolute resin. The tea tree oil is anti-fungal and may be omitted if there is no nail fungus problem; then increase the benzoin absolute resin and lemon to 3 drops each.

Adding 1 drop of ylang-ylang sweetens the blend and aids in its relaxing effects. Adding 1 to 2 drops of frankincense, known for its cell-regenerating properties (cytophylactic), is an excellent addition to hands with ragged cuticles or dry cracked areas around the nail. Patchouli also enhances this blend if 1 to 2 drops are added for a total of 10 drops of pure essential oils to 1 dram (4 ml), or 3 teaspoons (15 ml) of base.

To use: Pamper your hands before bed by applying 2 drops of this oil per nail and 4 drops per hand, and massage in. The massage is as important as the blend. It stimulates circulation, and relaxes hands that have been busy all day. This blend works equally well on toenails.

For nail fungus: A nail fungus often appears as a greenish, gray area under a nail. The use of artificial nails can lead to this type of infection. Keep an eye on your natural nails (and have your manicurist do so as well) if you choose to use nail additions. Tea tree and lavender are two of the few essential oils that can be used “neat,” meaning undiluted. Very few oils are used this way, but in the case of a stubborn nail bed fungus, tea tree and lavender may be applied, either together or individually, directly under each affected nail as follows: 1 drop, up to three times a day. I have seen this treatment clear up a persistent problem in just a week. Follow up the treatment with a foot powder or massage oil with similar oils to increase its effect.

CUTICLE SOAK

Benzoin absolute resin
Frankincense
Lavender
Lemon
Patchouli
Sandalwood
Tea tree
Ylang-ylang

Other ingredients
Vitamin E
Sweet almond oil
Jojoba oil

3 drops jasmine absolute
5 drops lavender
5 drops sandalwood
2 drops ylang-ylang
1 ounce vanilla alcohol or ½ ounce jojoba oil
(use oil blend directly on skin only)

EARTHY ROSE

6 drops bergamot
6 drops lavender
5 drops patchouli
1 ounce cinnamon alcohol or ½ ounce jojoba oil

GENTLEMAN’S DELIGHT

5 drops sandalwood
2 drops patchouli
2 drops lime
1 ounce allspice or clove alcohol or ½ ounce jojoba oil


Lavender
Lemon
Sweet orange
Vanilla

A handful of lavender flowers
An 8" × 10" piece of cloth
(finely woven lace is nice, so you can see the
lavender but it doesn’t fall out when squeezed)
A small rubber band
A 12” piece of ribbon

I call this my “no sew, basic, easy-on-the-herbalist” sachet. In other words, it’s very easy to complete and a great task when you need to relax. Make several at a time so you will have them on hand as a welcome gift for a friend or loved one under stress. An occasional squeeze will freshen this sachet by releasing the essential oils contained in the little flower buds. These sachets last for years.

To make: Cut the cloth rectangle. Pile a handful of lavender into the center of the cloth (see Figure 1). Wrap up the sides and join tightly with the rubber band (see Figure 2). Tie a ribbon bow over the rubber band (see Figure 3).


877-203-9904
www.100pureessentialoils.com

Abundant Life Essentials
918-640-2973
www.abundantlifeessentials.com

Adriaflor
650-726-5020
www.adriaflor.com

Amrita Aromatherapy
800-410-9651
www.amrita.net

Aroma Vera
800-669-9514
www.aromavera.com

Aromaland
800-933-5267
www.aromaland.com

Australian School of Awareness
+61-03-9728-8631
www.australianschoolofawareness.net

Eclipse Living Essence Centre
+61-08-9354-9096
www.aromatherapyaustralia.com.au

Essential Fine Oils
+34-972-11-92-37
www.essentialfineoils.com

The Essential Oil Company
800-729-5912
www.essentialoil.com

Fleur Aromatherapy
+44-0800-980-7600
www.fleur.co.uk

From Nature With Love
800-520-2060
www.fromnaturewithlove.com

Frontier Co-Op Herbs
800-669-3275
www.frontiercoop.com

Herbal Endeavours Ltd.
248-852-0796
www.living-library.com/dodt

International Federation of Aromatherapists
+44-0208-992-9605
www.ifaroma.org

International Federation of Professional Aromatherapists
+44-0145-563-7987
www.ifparoma.org

It’s My Nature
888-997-5057
www.itsmynature.net

Kal Kotecha
Academy of Aromatherapy, Massage & Holistic Studies
519-885-6457
www.aromatherapy.ca

Lavender Lane Forever
888-593-4400
www.lavenderlane.com

Liberty Natural Products
800-289-8427
www.libertynatural.com

Mountain Rose Herbs
800-879-3337
www.mountainroseherbs.com

National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy
509-325-3419
www.naha.org

Original Swiss Aromatics
415-459-3998
www.originalswissaromatics.com

Oshadhi
888-674-2344
www.oshadhiusa.com

Penn Herb Company
800-523-9971
www.pennherb.com

Samara Botane
800-782-4532
www.wingedseed.com

Shirley Price Aromatherapy
+44-0145-561-5466
www.shirleyprice.co.uk

Sunburst Bottle Company
916-929-4500
www.sunburstbottle.com

Tisserand Aromatherapy
+44-0127-332-5666
www.tisserand.com

Victoria’s Essentials
(formerly Aromatherapy & Essential Oil Centre)
+61-03-9550-0866
www.aeocaustralia.com



Colleen K. Dodt

An herbalist for over 15 years, Colleen K. Dodt is the author of The Essential Oils Book and Natural BabyCare, of which James A. Duke, author of The Green Pharmacy, said: “I believe Colleen would do better at healing my children and grandchildren than most of my HMO physicians have done.” Dodt is the owner of Herbal Endeavors, Ltd., in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Her business and products have been featured in Herb Companion magazine, and she has written numerous articles on herbs and aromatherapy. She was the first American and the first woman to write for The International Journal of Aromatherapy (1988).

