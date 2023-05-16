THE ESSENTIAL OILS BOOK





The mission of Storey Publishing is to serve our customers by

publishing practical information that encourages

personal independence in harmony with the environment.

Edited by Deborah L. Balmuth

Cover and text design and production by Carol J. Jessop, Black Trout Design

Cover and text illustrations © John Nelson/Represented by Irmeli Holmberg

How-to line drawings by Brigita Fuhrmann

Indexed by Northwind Editorial Services

© 1996 by Colleen K. Dodt

All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced without written permission from the publisher, except by a reviewer who may quote brief passages or reproduce illustrations in a review with appropriate credits; nor may any part of this book be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means — electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or other—without written permission from the publisher.

The information in this book is true and complete to the best of our knowledge. All recommendations are made without guarantee on the part of the author or Storey Publishing. The author and publisher disclaim any liability in connection with the use of this information. For additional information please contact Storey Publishing, 210 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247.

Storey books are available for special premium and promotional uses and for customized editions. For further information, please call 1-800-793-9396.

Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data

Dodt, Colleen K., 1955–

The essential oils book : creating personal blends for mind & body/

Colleen K. Dodt.

p. cm.

Includes bibliographical references and index.

ISBN 978-0-88266-913-7 (pbk.: alk. paper)

1. Aromatherapy—Popular works. I. Title.

RM666.A68D63 1996 95-39021 615’.321—dc20 CIP

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Acknowledgments

Preface

CHAPTER 1 Awakening the Scent Sense

CHAPTER 2 An Introduction to Buying and Using Pure Essential Oils

CHAPTER 3 The Properties and Applications of Pure Essential Oils

Most Commonly Used Pure Essential Oils

Less Commonly Used Pure Essential Oils

CHAPTER 4 Basic Blending Advice

Equipment and Supplies

Carrier or Base Oils

Solutions and Dilutions

CHAPTER 5 Recipes for Home Aroma

Making Cleaning Jobs More Pleasant

Scenting the Air at Home

CHAPTER 6 Aromatic Recipes for Essential Beauty

Baths

Bath Salts

Herbal Baths

Children’s Herbal Baths

Foot Baths

Hand and Nail Care

Hair Oils

Shampoos and Rinses

Personal Perfumes

CHAPTER 7 Other Uses for Essential Oils

Making Travel More Enjoyable

Creating A Welcoming, Conducive Work Environment

Caring for the Elderly and Sick

Caring for Pets

Sources and Resources

Suggested Reading

Index

He is happiest who hath the power to gather wisdom from a flower.

—Mary Howitt, circa 1825

my dear daughter Christina Kaye Dodt





PREFACE

Colleen K. Dodt

Rochester Hills, Michigan

February 1995





Awakening the Scent Sense