An herbalist for over 15 years, Colleen K. Dodt is the author of The Essential Oils Book and Natural BabyCare, of which James A. Duke, author of The Green Pharmacy, said: “I believe Colleen would do better at healing my children and grandchildren than most of my HMO physicians have done.” Dodt is the owner of Herbal Endeavors, Ltd., in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Her business and products have been featured in Herb Companion magazine, and she has written numerous articles on herbs and aromatherapy. She was the first American and the first woman to write for The International Journal of Aromatherapy (1988).