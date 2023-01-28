Free shipping on orders $35+

Prison Ramen
Prison Ramen

Recipes and Stories from Behind Bars

by Clifton Collins

by Gustavo “Goose” Alvarez

Foreword by Samuel L. Jackson

On Sale

Nov 3, 2015

Page Count

176 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

Genre

“These recipes make me smile and laugh out loud with joy, memory, and awe at their total culinary genius. All born from a bond of pure hunger?”—Samuel L. Jackson, from the Foreword
 
When you’re in prison, a little money in the commissary can mean the difference between a life of flavorless misery and the pleasure of re-creating a taste of childhood. And it starts with Ramen. Filled with contributions from anonymous inmates as well as names you’ll recognize, such as guitarist Slash and actors Danny Trejo, Taryn Manning, and Shia LaBeouf, Prison Ramen is an original collection of inspired Ramen hacks: Hit Man Burritos. Sloppy Ramen Joe. Onion Tortilla Ramen Soup. Shawshank Spread. And Orange Porkies: Chile ramen + white rice + 1 bag pork skins + orange-flavored punch.
 
Firsthand stories of life in prison, told by each of the contributors, go a long way to explaining the joy of doctoring a bag of Ramen. A joy you can now re-create in the freedom of your own kitchen.



 

