Defy the Worlds
This is the thrilling and romantic sequel to Defy the Stars from the New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Lost Stars and Bloodline.Read More
An outcast from her home — Shunned after a trip through the galaxy with Abel, the most advanced cybernetic man ever created, Noemi Vidal dreams of traveling through the stars one more time. And when a deadly plague arrives on Genesis, Noemi gets her chance. As the only soldier to have ever left the planet, it will be up to her to save its people…if only she wasn’t flying straight into a trap.
A fugitive from his fate — On the run to avoid his depraved creator’s clutches, Abel believes he’s said good-bye to Noemi for the last time. After all, the entire universe stands between them…or so he thinks. When word reaches him of Noemi’s capture by the very person he’s trying to escape, Abel knows he must go to her, no matter the cost.
But capturing Noemi was only part of Burton Mansfield’s master plan. In a race against time, Abel and Noemi will come together once more to discover a secret that could save the known worlds, or destroy them all.
In this thrilling and romantic sequel to Defy the Stars, bestselling author Claudia Gray asks us all to consider where–and with whom–we truly belong.
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
Praise for Defy the Worlds:"The action raises the stakes, for individuals and entire worlds, and the romance satisfies without overwhelming, right up to a huge cliffhanger ending. A fast, fun follow-up."—Kirkus Reviews
"The story involves nearly constant adventure and suspense along with a complicated slow-burn romance that is sure to delight teen readers. A thrilling science fiction adventure."—SLC
"The taut writing, engaging characters, unique universe, abundant plot twists, and a cliff-hanger finale in this sequel will keep readers on the edge of their seats and wanting more...A must-read."—SLJ
Praise for Defy the Stars:*"Nuanced philosophical discussions of religion, terrorism, and morality advise and direct the high-stakes action, informing the beautiful, realistic ending. Intelligent and thoughtful, a highly relevant far-off speculative adventure."
*"Poignant and profound...a tale that examines the ethics of war and tackles questions of consciousness, love, and free will. Gray's characters are nuanced, her worldbuilding is intelligent, and the book's conclusion thrills and satisfies while defying expectations."
—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Replete with rebels, bots, and battles, this top-notch space adventure features a well-developed plot and an unexpected, satisfying ending. This is a complex and well-told tale about loyalty, love, and the meaning of life. A must-buy for sci-fi readers."
—School Library Journal
"Defy the Stars is a unique and masterful sci-fi space opera that will take readers across the galaxy on a fast-paced thrill ride...Brilliantly done, the book explores what it means to be human."—Romantic Times
"With a love story that sweeps across the galaxy and a heart-racing high-action plot, Defy the Stars brilliantly explores what it means to be human. This book shines like the stars."
—Beth Revis, New York Times bestselling author of the Across the Universe series
"Startlingly original and achingly romantic, Abel and Noemi's adventure will linger in my imagination--and my heart--for aeons. Defy the Stars is nothing short of masterful."—Kass Morgan, New York Times bestselling author of The 100 series