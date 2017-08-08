Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kasey Lee Huizinga
Jill Eisenstadt is the author of the novels From Rockaway and Kiss Out. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Vogue, Elle, Boston Review, New York Magazine, and BOMB. She lives in Brooklyn.
By the Author
The Angel Experiment
The Angel Experiment: A Maximum Ride Novel: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! * Max soars above the world…
Split Feather
Siggy J. Alexie is a troubled young woman. Taken from her family as a toddler, abandoned by her adoptive mother into the foster care system…