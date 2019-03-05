Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Pursuit of William Abbey
A hauntingly powerful novel about how the choices we make can stay with us forever, by the award-winning author of The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August and 84K.
South Africa in the 1880s. A young and naive English doctor by the name of William Abbey witnesses the lynching of a local boy by the white colonists. As the child dies, his mother curses William.
William begins to understand what the curse means when the shadow of the dead boy starts following him across the world. It never stops, never rests. It can cross oceans and mountains. And if it catches him, the person he loves most in the world will die.
Gripping, moving, and utterly thought-provoking, this novel proves once again that Claire North is one of the most innovative voices in modern fiction.
Previous books by Claire North:
The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August
Touch
The Sudden Appearance of Hope
The End of the Day
84K
The Gameshouse
Previous books written as Kate Griffin:
Matthew Swift novels:
A Madness of Angels
The Midnight Mayor
The Neon Court
The Minority Council
Magicals Anonymous novels:
Stray Souls
The Glass God
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"Claire North is a true original, a master of ingenious plotting and feats of imagination."—Alex Marwood, author of The Wicked Girls, on The Sudden Appearance of Hope
"North has established a reputation for tense, dense, science fiction/fantasy-inflected thrillers that defy facile explanations... Well-paced, brilliant and balanced."—New York Times on The Sudden Appearance of Hope
"Remarkably powerful and deeply memorable, the latest in a string of terrific books from this newly emerged star in the genre-blending universe."
—Booklist (starred review) on The Sudden Appearance of Hope
"Wholly original and hauntingly beautiful. North is a writer to watch."—Kirkus on The End of the Day
"North is an exciting voice in contemporary fantasy."—San Francisco Chronicle on The End of the Day
"North is [a] consistently intriguing writer."—Locus on The End of the Day
"North is an original and even dazzling writer."—Kirkus on 84K
"Evocative, thought-provoking... I'll read anything she writes."—Omnivoracious on 84K
"Consistently thoughtful fiction like this needs to be championed. I'll admit it, I'm a little in awe of the author. Her work is sublime.... Claire North deserves your undivided attention."—The Eloquent Page on 84K
"Another captivating novel from one of the most intriguing and genre-bending novelists currently working in the intersection between thriller and science fiction."—Booklist (starred review) on 84K
"Claire North goes from strength to strength.... A tense, moving story."—Guardian on 84K
"Claire North is one hell of a writer."—C. L. Taylor, author of The Accident on Touch
"Claire North's writing is terrific, smart, and entertaining."—Patrick Ness on The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August