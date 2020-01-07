Sweet Harmony

From the bestselling and award-winning author of The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August and 84K, a darkly inventive novella about the dangers of pursuing perfection, perfect for fans of Black Mirror.

Harmony is tired. Tired of working so hard, tired of the way she looks, tired of being average.





But all that changes when she decides to splash out and upgrade her nanos. And why not? Everyone’s doing it now. With a simple in-app purchase, you can update the tech in your bloodstream to transform yourself – get enhanced brain power, the perfect body or a dazzling smile. Suddenly, everything starts going right for her. She’s finally becoming the person she always wanted to be.





But as Harmony will find out, there’s a limit to how many upgrades a body can take . . .