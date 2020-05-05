The Effort

For readers of Station Eleven and Good Morning, Midnight comes an electric, heart-pounding novel of love and sacrifice that follows people around the world as they unite to prevent a global catastrophe.



When dark comet UD3 was spotted by scientists in Arizona, its existence was largely ignored. But to the individuals who knew better — scientists like Benjamin Schwartz, the manager of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies — the threat the eight-kilometer comet posed to the survival of the human race was unthinkable. The 150-million-year reign of the dinosaurs ended when an asteroid generating more than a billion times the energy of an atomic bomb entered Earth’s atmosphere.



What would happen to Earth’s seven billion inhabitants if a similar event were allowed to occur?



After a panicked call from the world’s most renowned astrophysicist, Ben and his girlfriend Amy fly to West Africa to assemble a counteraction team, whose notable recruits include Love Mwangi, an adjunct professor turned UN interpreter — a woman terrified for the girlfriend she had to leave behind in the Bronx — and Zhen Liu, an engineer from China whose unorthodox approach toward machinery may just save the world.



At the same time, on board a polar icebreaker called the Healy, Jack Campbell, a photographer for National Geographic, works to capture the beauty of the Arctic before it is gone forever. Gustavo Wayãpi, a Nobel Laureate poet from Brazil, struggles to move past the recent, violent death of his beloved twin brother. And Dr. Maya Gutiérrez, an impassioned marine biologist is — quite unexpectedly — falling in love for the first time.



Together, these men and women must fight to survive in an unknown future with no rules and nothing to be taken for granted. They have two choices: counteract the greatest threat the world has ever seen (preferably before mass hysteria hits or world leaders declare World War III) or come to terms with the annihilation of humanity itself.



Their mission is codenamed The Effort.