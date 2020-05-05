Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Claire Holroyde
Claire Holroyde is a writer and graphic designer living outside of Philadelphia. The Effort is her first novel.
By the Author
The Effort
For readers of Station Eleven and Good Morning, Midnight comes an electric, heart-pounding novel of love and sacrifice that follows people around the world as…