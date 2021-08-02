Pusheen 2-in-1 Double-Sided 500-Piece Puzzle

Enjoy a double dose of sweetness with this irresistible double-sided, 500-piece puzzle featuring your favorite chubby kitty, Pusheen!
- 500-PIECE PUZZLE: This unique 500-piece puzzle features two adorable plant-themed images of Pusheen — one scene and one mesmerizing pattern.
- DOUBLE-SIDED: With different images of Pusheen on both sides, you get two puzzles in one! One side of the puzzle is matte and the other is glossy for easy sorting and piecing.
- SPECIFICATIONS: Full-color and printed on high-quality stock, the completed puzzle measures approximately 16" x 20".
- INCLUDES STICKER BOOK AND POSTER: Box includes a deluxe 32-page book filled with stickers of Pusheen and her pals, and a double-sided, full-size poster of both puzzle designs.
