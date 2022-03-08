Meredith, Alone
Meredith, Alone

by Claire Alexander

Meredith Maggs hasn't left her house in 1,214 days. But she insists she isn't alone.

She has a full-time remote job and her rescue cat Fred. Her best friend Sadie visits with her two children.  There's her online support group, her jigsaw puzzles and favorite recipes, her beloved Emily Dickinson, the internet, the grocery delivery man.  Also keeping her company are treacherous memories of an unstable childhood, the estrangement from her sister, and a traumatic event that had sent her reeling.  

But something's about to change. Whether Meredith likes it or not, the world is coming to her door.   Does she have the courage to overcome what's been keeping her inside all this time? 

Praise

"I shed tears. Very, very touching, sad, sweet and hopeful."—New York Times bestselling author Marian Keyes
