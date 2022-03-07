Claire Alexander

Claire Alexander lives on the west coast of Scotland with her husband and children.  She has written for The Washington Post, The Independent, The Huffington Post and Glamour. In 2019, one of her essays was published in the award-winning literary anthology We Got This: Solo Mom Stories of Grit, Heart, and Humor. When she’s not writing or parenting, she’s on her paddle board, thinking about her next book. 
 
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon