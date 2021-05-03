Once a Thief
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Once a Thief

by

Mulholland Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316456081

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: January 25th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Crime

PAGE COUNT: 336

ebook

With enemies tracking him around every corner, freelance industrial spy Simon Riske is willing to do whatever it takes to complete his mission in this international espionage thriller.

In this high-stakes, page-turning thriller, our beloved fearless protagonist Simon Riske must put his life on the line once more when another mission comes knocking. This time it takes him on twisting, gripping ride to the glittering beaches and glamorous architecture of the Mediterranean coast, all the while evading the enemies right on his tail. 

Told with Reich's signature stylish prose, clever plotting, and pulse-pounding action sequences, Once a Thief is sure to appeal to longtime fans of the series, and newcomers alike. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for Chris Reich, and the Simon Riske series!—`
Read More Read Less