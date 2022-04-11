A determined Owl builds strength and confidence in this medieval picture book about the real mettle of a hero: wits, humor, and heart.
Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight. He may not be the biggest or the strongest, but his sharp nocturnal instincts can help protect the castle, especially since many knights have recently gone missing. While holding guard during Knight Night Watch, Owl is faced with the ultimate trial—a frightening intruder. It’s a daunting duel by any measure. But what Owl lacks in size, he makes up for in good ideas.
Full of wordplay and optimism, this surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.
Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight. He may not be the biggest or the strongest, but his sharp nocturnal instincts can help protect the castle, especially since many knights have recently gone missing. While holding guard during Knight Night Watch, Owl is faced with the ultimate trial—a frightening intruder. It’s a daunting duel by any measure. But what Owl lacks in size, he makes up for in good ideas.
Full of wordplay and optimism, this surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Knight Owl:
* "Denise gives youngsters an old-fashioned story with an amusing twist and a cute-as-a-button protagonist that charms on every level. This will satisfy a wide range of readers, from Dragons Love Tacos fans to wannabe knights."—Booklist, starred review
* "Denise gives youngsters an old-fashioned story with an amusing twist and a cute-as-a-button protagonist that charms on every level. This will satisfy a wide range of readers, from Dragons Love Tacos fans to wannabe knights."—Booklist, starred review
"Adorably earnest and gallant…. A charming blend of whimsy and medieval heroism highlighting the triumph of brains over brawn."—Kirkus Reviews
"Through delicately conveyed firelight, deep shadows, and even an imagined tapestry, Denise (Groundhug Day) provides this cracking tale with illustrations that feel like fully fleshed animated classics as Owl’s actions subvert a traditional conflict story line."—Publishers Weekly
Praise for Bunny in the Middle:
A Kids' Indie Next List Pick
A Bank Street College Best Book of the Year
"This sweet picture book acknowledges the special place each sibling occupies in a family…. Kids will savor adorable details, such as children's artwork on a bedroom wall and winsome animal students lined up for school in a tree. Charming and comforting."—Kirkus Reviews
A Kids' Indie Next List Pick
A Bank Street College Best Book of the Year
"This sweet picture book acknowledges the special place each sibling occupies in a family…. Kids will savor adorable details, such as children's artwork on a bedroom wall and winsome animal students lined up for school in a tree. Charming and comforting."—Kirkus Reviews
"[An] ode to the middle kid. The illustrations are lush…with inviting joy, and the subtle shading and gentle linework of the pencil and digital art envelop the scenes with a cozy feel. A nice gift for a youngster expecting a new addition to the family."—The Bulletin
"The author deftly describes precise situations that require compromise…Denise employs Photoshop, Procreate and pencil for scenes brimming with affection. This creative team parents three girls and here shares insights honoring the child who’s sometimes overlooked."—School Library Journal