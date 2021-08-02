Fine art meets mixology in this sophisticated cocktail book that pairs drink recipes and beverage history with stunning still-life oil paintings, perfect for taking the "art" of drinking to the next level.
As they say, "We drink first with our eyes." If you believe there is an art to drinking well, then pairing cocktail recipes with still-life oil paintings is a natural next step. Still-life artist Todd M. Casey, beverage historian Christine Sismondo, and drinks expert James Waller are the all-star team behind Cocktails, A Still Life. Bringing together 60 of Casey’s contemporary hand-painted images paired with dozens of delicious cocktail recipes, the three-author team offers a satisfying deep-dive into each drink complete with a great classic cocktail recipe and a painted representation. Each drink tells a story, making this a truly unique cocktail-making guide attracting the eye, mind, and palate, and focused squarely on the art. Drinks include:
Both a beautiful masterpiece and a useful guide, Cocktails, A Still Life is not just for “cocktail nerds” but also for those who enjoy finely crafted art and finely crafted beverages.
- Mai Tai
- Gimlet
- Bloody Mary
- Mojito
- French 75
- Ramos Gin Fizz
- Mint Julep
