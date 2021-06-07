From that taco truck you haven’t tried yet to the Hill Country getaway you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Austin & San Antonio. Inside you’ll find:
- Cool things to do in and around the cities: Get to know more about East Austin’s Black and brown roots, look for murals by local artists, and have old-fashioned fun at a drive-in theater. Learn about native Texas plants on a hike, cool off at a nearby swimming hole, or sample authentic sotol in the desert. Grab a cocktail on Rainey Street, listen to live jazz, or learn how to two-step from an expert. People-watch in San Antonio’s hip Pearl neighborhood, bike the Mission Trail, and feast on tacos
- Day trips and weekend getaways: Sample and sip on the Hill Country Wine Trail or dig in to a plate of barbecue in Lockhart. Cool off in Wimberley's Blue Hole, float the river in New Braunfels, or creep through the caves at Longhorn Cavern State Park
- Experiences broken down by category: Find ideas for each season, activities with kids, outdoor adventures, late-night music, arts and culture, scenic drives, and more
- A local's advice: Whether it’s an art gallery or a historic landmark, local author Christina Garcia knows the ins and outs of Austin and San Antonio
- Inspirational full-color photos throughout
- Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses, time allotment, and tips for avoiding the crowds at popular attractions
