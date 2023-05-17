You and I Eat the Same

Wherever humans roam the earth, we make flatbreads from the most commonly available grain.

Everybody Wraps Meat in Flatbread

Aralyn Beaumont

The cement is hot and the street is bustling. I do my best to stay out of the way as I reach out to pay the vendor, a man of few words and lightning­-quick hands, who presents me with a wrapped bundle. Peeling open the paper reveals lightly charred meat tumbling out of a disk of warm, soft flatbread. I take a bite and keep walking.

You might be picturing this scene in Kolkata, with the vendor slinging kati rolls. Or maybe your mind went immediately to the dry, hot streets of Jerusalem and lamb shawarma. It's possible you imagined rou jia mo, the shredded-pork buns of Shaanxi Province in China. I could have been in my hometown of San Francisco, eating a carne asada taco. Any of these locations fit.

Wrapping meat in flatbread is a foundational practice of earth's cuisine. There are kebabs and tacos, which have broken free of their geographic contexts and become ubiquitous, but also beef-stuffed blinis, Peking duck wrapped in thin flour pancakes, and rye flatkaka with smoked lamb at Christmastime in Iceland. Anywhere you travel on earth, you'll find meat (or another staple protein) enveloped in starch, and people lining up for it.

It won't always come as a prewrapped package. We humans also like large pieces of flatbread served alongside curries, stews, soups, and platters of barbecued meats. Few things are more satisfying than tearing off a hunk of bread and using it to scoop meat and sop up the juices. The phenomenon extends to vegetarian traditions, too, where meat may be swapped for legumes or protein-rich vegetables, but the breads remain.

A tortilla-wrapped burrito, prized for its portability and caloric density

Flatbreads can be baked, steamed, fried, or griddled. They vary in thickness from svelte crepe to puffy fry bread. They come in all shapes, shades, flavors, and sizes, and yet they all share the same essential role. Wherever there is grain, there is flatbread. It is usually a staple of the local citizenry, and someone has probably thought to wrap it around meat.

Certain flatbreads are omnipresent. Tacos can be found in nearly every city in America, whether at a taqueria, fast-food place, gas station, or fine-dining restaurant. Same with egg rolls. Kebabs feed drunk people everywhere. And where in the world has the convenient pita pocket not been exploited and filled?

The simple historical explanation for the ubiquity of meat wrapped in flatbread is that apart from stuffing meat directly into our mouths, wrapping it in a piece of bread is the most straightforward and cleanest way of eating with our hands. "Most people have always eaten most meals without cutlery, which remains true today," explains food historian Bee Wilson. "If you can create a dish that dispenses with the need for anything but fingers, you are winning."

Beef wrapped in a scallion pancake, aka xian bing

The versatile pide, waiting to be deployed for any number of uses, including as a meat blanket

Humans have used flatbread to transfer meat into their mouths for at least a thousand years. The earliest recorded instance dates back to the first century BCE, when Rabbi Hillel the Elder wrapped lamb and bitter vegetables (horseradish with romaine leaves or endive) in matzo during Passover. Hillel's sandwich—still a tradition at Passover seders—grew from the prescription laid out in the book of Exodus instructing Jews to roast a sacrificed lamb and eat it with unleavened bread and bitter herbs in remembrance of the Israelites who fled Egypt ("They shall eat the flesh in that night, roast with fire, and unleavened bread; and with bitter herbs they shall eat it."—Exodus 12:8.) The herbs represent the bitterness of slavery, while the flatbread reflects the haste with which the Israelites had to flee Egypt, before the bread had time to rise. The sandwich derives its name, korech, from the Hebrew word karech, meaning "to encircle or surround."

Hillel created the korech ritual based on the Passover rules enumerated in Exodus, but it's probably safe to assume that he packaged all the components together because it was something he was already used to seeing. In other words, the meat-and-herb wrap is at least as old as Hillel, but, as Wilson points out in Sandwich: A Global History, in all likelihood, it was already being eaten in the Middle East before that.

While some of the lineage of flatbread-wrapped meat can be linked historically, what's enlightening is that much of it happened concurrently and separately. It seems hardwired into our nature: if we see a piece of bread and a piece of meat, we want to swaddle the latter in the former and put the whole thing in our mouths.

People have been consuming meat for three million years, ever since our early human ancestors started tenderizing it by pounding it with a mallet-like tool and eating it raw—long before the mastery of fire or cooking. When exactly we gained control of fire is a hotly contested issue—estimates range from two million to five hundred thousand years ago—but both fire and flatbread are inventions that sprung up independently in isolated areas at different periods throughout early human history.

The same is true of flatbreads, which may be the oldest baked good, predating oceanic travel, imperial conquest, colonialism, and other developments that led to the exchange of goods like pasta, tomatoes, spices, chilies, and chocolate. In fact, flatbreads came before ovens. The first ones were baked on the surface of hot stones or along the concave interior of fire pits.

For breakfast in parts of China, we fill wheat and mung bean flatbreads (jianbing) with sausage, egg, scallions, and other accessories.

As a species, we humans find a way to make flatbread from whatever staple grain is around us: rye in Scandinavian crispbread; corn tortillas in Mexico and arepas in Venezuela; sorghum in Sudanese kisra; rice and lentils in Indian dosa. In Northern and Central Asia and parts of Africa, we bake wheat-based naan and sangak in tandoor ovens and use them to wrap up lamb. Farther north, where barley can withstand high altitudes and cold temperatures, we make fatir on upside-down woks. In Mali, millet-based ngome is topped with meat and vegetables; in Tunisia, semolina-based breads called khobz tabouna come out of tandoors.

For breakfast in parts of America, we fill wheat pancakes with pork sausage and dip them in maple syrup.

Sometime between six thousand and three thousand years ago, teff became the staple crop of Ethiopia and was put to use in the spongy flatbread known as injera. Fermenting the teff batter generates air bubbles that burst and create hundreds of little craters in the finished bread. Once cooked, the injera is laid out like a tablecloth and topped with small servings of different mutton and vegetable stews and roasted cuts of beef called tibs. Anyone who's been to an Ethiopian restaurant will likely be familiar with injera, often made from a batter with buckwheat or sorghum incorporated into the mix.

In South Asia, rice flour is fermented with lentils for Indian dosas, which serve as a vehicle for lentil or potato masalas as well as lamb and chicken. In Vietnam, bánh xèo is made from a batter of rice flour and coconut milk and folded like an omelet around pork, shrimp, herbs, and bean sprouts. Vietnam's other flatbread, rice paper sheets known as bánh tráng, are steamed and used to wrap grilled pork, fish, meatballs, or skewered sausages like nem nuong.

Meanwhile, in Mesoamerica, the oldest grain is corn. People were using it to produce masa for tamale-like dishes thousands of years ago, but making a tortilla wasn't possible until around 700 BCE, when the process of nixtamalization entered the picture. Historians remain unsure how Aztec cooks first devised the ingenious process of soaking corn in an alkali (mineral lime) solution to break down the kernels and thus allow them to cook faster, stay edible longer, and be more nutritious. But by 300 BCE, the tortilla was a prominent feature of Mesoamerican cuisine. In Oaxaca, farmers would wrap wild game in tortillas; elsewhere, the predominant filling was beans or squash. Spanish colonists in the sixteenth century would be the first to call them tortillas, which translates to "little cake"—a rather reductive name, in retrospect, for one of the most important culinary inventions in history.

Pide being formed

The Spanish planted large fields of wheat and introduced livestock to the New World, which would eventually lead to the emergence of carne asada, goat birria, and pork carnitas tacos. Al pastor has its roots in the shawarma of Lebanon, which immigrants from the Middle East brought to the Yucatán in the late nineteenth century, as the Ottoman Empire began to fall apart. Vertically spit-roasted meat gradually made its way to central Mexico, where the lamb was swapped for chili-marinated pork. The flour tortilla emerged in the sixteenth century, and was eaten almost exclusively by European colonists until the nineteenth century, when some Mexican communities in the north began adopting it.

Pide baking in a charcoal oven

Native Americans farther north had a less symbiotic culinary experience with colonizers. Before Europeans arrived, the cuisine was defined by hyperlocal crops. The Cocopa and Yuma of the American Southwest ground mesquite beans into meal for flatbreads. Residents in the Northwest made flour from bunchgrass, while people in the south grew corn for a tortilla-like flatbread.

But in the nineteenth century, as tribes like the Navajo were stripped of their land and forced to move to reserves in New Mexico, it became impossible to introduce or sustain crops in the landscape. The American government distributed rations of flour, sugar, lard, and canned food. From these limited provisions, Native Americans created fry bread: a doughy flatbread made from refined white flour and fried in lard. (Today, restaurants in New Mexico and Arizona serve fry breads topped with ground beef and cheese as "Navajo tacos.")

In multiple senses, flatbread is a food of necessity. It arose from limited resources. It persists because something in our nature compels us to eat it.

Corn tortillas: beloved by humans around the planet

A partial but fairly representative list of flatbreads from around the world, organized by their principal grain. Each of these is usually served alongside or wrapped around meat (or, in a few cases, protein-heavy vegetables). The places in parentheses indicate where you'll most likely find the bread in question, but as you now know, flatbread is everywhere. There is a lot of overlap and cross-pollination.

Barley

Fatir (Saudi Arabia)

Flatbrød (Norway)

Korkun (Tibet)

Buckwheat

Breton galette (France)

Cassava

Bammy (Jamaica)

Casabe (Dominican Republic)

Corn

Aish merahrah (Egypt)

Arepa (Venezuela)

Tortilla (Mexico)

Millet

Bajra roti, bajri bhakri, bajarichi bhakri (India)

Ngome (Mali)

Oats

Flatbrød (Norway)

Potato

Lefse and lompe (Norway)

Rye

Bolani (Afghanistan)

Flatkaka (Iceland)

Knekkebrød, knäckebröd, knækbrød, näkkileipä (Scandinavia)

Schuettelbrot (Austria)

Rice

Bánh cuon (Vietnam)

Bánh tráng (Vietnam)

Bánh xèo (Vietnam)

Cheong fun (Hong Kong)

Chokha ni rotli (India)

Dosa (India)

Semolina

Kesra (Algeria)

Msemen, malawi (North Africa)

Pane carasau (Sardinia)

R'ghayef (Morocco)

Sorghum

Jowar roti (India)

Kisra (Sudan)

Teff

Injera (Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia)

Wheat

Bai ji mo (China)

Balep (Tibet)

Barbari bread (Iran)

Blinis (Russia)

Chapati (India)

Chun bing (China)

Crepe (France)

Dhal puri (Trinidad and Tobago)

Ekmek (Turkey)

Fry bake (Trinidad and Tobago)

Fry bread (United States)

Gözleme (Turkey)

Jianbing (Taiwan)

Khachapuri (Georgia)

Khubz (Iraq)

Lahmacun (Turkey)

Lahoh (North Africa)

Lao bing (China)

Lavash, lavosh, lawaash (Middle East)

Murtabak (Malaysia)

Naan (Central Asia and India)

Nan-i-Afghani (Afghanistan)

Nang (China)

Pancakes (United States)

Paratha (India)

Piadina (Italy)

Pide (Turkey)

Pita (Mediterranean and Middle East)

Popiah, lumpia (Southeast Asia)

Roti canai (Malaysia)

Rumali roti (India)

Sabaayad (Somalia)

Sangak (Iran)

Shao bing (China)

Sheermal (India)

Tandoori roti (India)

Trapizzino (Italy)

Tunnbröd (Sweden)

Xian bing (China)

Yufka (Turkey)

Much Depends on How You Hold Your Fork

Wendell Steavenson

I was invited for lunch. My hosts worried if it was too cold to eat on the terrace, but I said their view of the foothills of the Pyrenees was too beautiful to resist. The wish of the guest was deferred to; an extra sweater was fetched. Then I worried about using my fingers to pry the flesh from the bones of my fried whole sea bream. My concern grew so great that my conversation faltered and I stopped to explain, "I am very aware of my table manners, eating with the woman who wrote the book on them!"

My hosts both laughed.

"Oh, we are very informal here!" reassured Dr. Margaret Visser, renowned cultural anthropologist and author of The Rituals of Dinner: The Origins, Evolution, Eccentricities, and Meaning of Table Manners, first published in 1991 and still the definitive work on why we hold our forks and knives the way we do and what this tells us about ourselves and society.

We drank white wine with the fish. Afterward there was a perfect gooey Époisses cheese, and Margaret's husband, Colin, opened a bottle of red to go with it. Colin and Margaret, both originally from South Africa, settled in Canada, where they raised two children and were university professors in Toronto, and now, in their retirement, divide their time between an apartment in Toulouse and the big old country farmhouse where I met them, which they bought more than forty years ago. I am British American and live in Paris. Inevitably the conversation turned, as it often does among expats, to the peculiar social habits of our host nation. The French insistence on greeting a shopkeeper properly by saying "Bonjour" before any transaction can be made, the way a regular patron at a restaurant will shake hands with the maître d' when he arrives, the proper methods to cut different cheeses, the designated progression of alcohol over an evening—from sweet aperitif to wine with dinner to brandied digestif.

"Food is never just something to eat," Visser has argued for thirty years. As she writes in The Rituals of Dinner, "We use eating as a medium for social relationships: satisfaction of the most individual of needs becomes a means of creating community." From family and fealty, feudalism to federalism, food is communication, communion; it defines status and relationships; it is politics.

Margaret Visser's father was a mining engineer. She grew up in a copper-mining town in Zambia in the forties and fifties. "A colonial backwater," as she described it to me. "We ate the most abominable food imaginable. My parents belonged to the colonial generation, who believed food was beneath contempt." This meant a diet of canned sausage, sandwich spread, condensed milk. When the situation arose, her father, "a pure Edwardian," would stand to carve a roast, sharpening the knife as dramatically as if it were a sword (harkening back, as Visser later discovered in her research, to the days when the nobility regarded carving meat as an essential social skill). Her mother's only dish was roast potatoes. Meals were cooked by Nanny, a local woman rendering a European cuisine that she herself did not eat.

Margaret's father was full of stories, and when she was six, he told her one about three children served soup that was too hot to eat. The children's father asked each one what they would do. The first boy answered that he would blow on the soup, the second boy that he would stir it until it became cool. The little girl, however—the heroine of the tale—replied that she would put down her spoon and wait for a little while until the soup cooled. Margaret remembers very clearly being confounded by this parable. "I thought, 'This does not make any sense. What's wrong with blowing on soup? Why is the right thing to do to wait a little while?' That question," she says, "is where my books came from."

Europeans eat sitting at a table. As a child, Visser often visited Nanny in her home, where they sat on the floor (as most families in most cultures do) and shared from one large bowl. What difference does it make? Visser smiled when I asked this. "When people sit on the floor, they eat from a communal dish," she explained. "At a table, people are separated, each has their own plate. One is a group, the other is individual."

Eating together is a fundamental human activity.

Visser taught Homer and Greek to university students for eighteen years before she began to examine quotidian tropes and traditions in regular radio discussions and in a magazine column entitled "The Way We Are," which delved into the hinterlands of everything from Santa Claus to avocados, high heels, tipping, and spoonerisms. "I was trying to find a line; there were things I wanted to say about why human beings behave in the way that they do." Food and the essential everyday experience of eating seemed a good vehicle to use.

Her first book, Much Depends on Dinner, published in 1986, took a simple menu and investigated the histories, modern iterations, and social implications of its ingredients. She described the evolution of corn from an indigenous American staple to a ubiquitous industrial behemoth, and questioned the ethics of cheap chicken at a time when the miseries of farming in battery cages were largely unknown.

The book's success—it was a bestseller, garnering prizes in the United States and Britain—was a surprise, and it laid the foundation for a new way of writing, not only about food, but about history and the human experience itself. Visser told me that she was pleased to see that potatoes, cod, and salt were now being given their own biographies. "Finding the ordinary interesting is a modern and bloody good idea . . . it's a kind of democracy, an egalitarianism. It's we, the ordinary people, saying we are interesting, too, not just the kings and warriors."

Three women share a communal hot pot.

In her next book, The Rituals of Dinner, she set out to examine how we eat. The book hopscotches from Amazonian tribes to Victorian dining rooms, biblical references, and the aisles of American supermarkets, comparing and contrasting myriad mores, habits, customs, traditions, and taboos. Visser traces the evolution of knives and forks and chopsticks and asks: What is the point of a fork (something I have often wondered), and why do they have four prongs? Why is it rude in Japan to stick your chopsticks into your rice? Why do Westerners have a sweet dessert at the end of the meal while the Chinese conclude with soup?

Some things can be explained as technological developments—bread trenchers giving way to ceramic plates, for instance. Others are fashion: the tradition of an appetizer followed by a main course and then dessert was popularized by a Russian diplomat in Paris in the eighteenth century; before this, at European grand banquets, dishes were laid out on the table all at once for diners to serve themselves. Some habits were designed for safety: knives are weapons—pass them handle first. The fork evolved from spikes used to hold meat for carving; they were popularized in Italy and Spain during the late Middle Ages as a way to eat meat without getting one's fingers greasy. But detractors have complained through the centuries that they are a useless implement for ferrying peas or beans into the mouth.

Table manners illustrate and codify complex social interchanges. Visser follows millennia of gender politics that echo from the ancient men-only Greek symposia to the habit of English ladies removing themselves from the dining room so that the men could relax with their port and cigars to the traditions in many African cultures of a wife eating only after her husband has been fed the choicest morsels.

Differences in what's considered genteel are legion and contradictory. In some places, it is polite to eat with gusto; in others, a guest should demur and pretend he is not hungry. A fart is one society's compliment, another's faux pas. Spitting and smoking used to be perfectly acceptable in European company; no longer. So far as I can tell, there is no common thread of perceived politeness that unites peoples separated by time or geography. In Kurdistan, I once attended a lunch at a sheik's house, during which everyone ate in silence and stood up as quickly as possible when leaving so that someone else could take their place. In the mountains of Georgia, I ate with a poor village family who practically held me hostage with an endless series of toasts that I was honor bound to drink to. I remembered my confusion and awkwardness during these experiences. I had always imagined that coming together to eat, breaking bread together, represented a universal social custom. Do we humans have a shared humanity? I wondered as I read a chapter on cannibalism.

When I asked Visser for a unifying theme that ran through the world's table manners, she shook her head: "Disgust is learned, not inherent." Regulations and rituals represented "universalities only in the abstract." It doesn't matter what the rules are, only that there are rules and that they are agreed upon and that breaking them tends to cause ostracism and such social distress that they rarely are. Cannibalism in the Aztec Empire, Visser writes in The Rituals of Dinner, was a regular and accepted practice, but at the same time, it was highly ritualized, "no more lacking in table manners than is any other kind of meal."

Two women share a communal hot pot.

Humans enjoying coffee together

I pressed Visser for instances she had witnessed of bad manners. She thought for a moment and said she had a friend who chewed with her mouth open and who could not understand why she had so few invitations to dinner. I thought about my own experiences of eating in many different countries and cultures. I have seen riots and fights and defenseless people being beaten, listened to deriding and discriminating opinions; I've been robbed and sexually harassed. But I could not think of a single instance of witnessing someone behaving really badly while eating—grabbing food, burping, shoveling food into their mouth with their hands, yelling for more. Eating etiquette is apparently more strongly ingrained than religion or morality.

"Not conforming can result in a pitiless rejection of the person," Visser says. "It matters terribly." Manners are not consistent, but Visser rejects the idea that they are completely arbitrary. Having dug into their origins, their uses, their reasons, she believes, "The universal is the sharing of food, and that is the idea of justice." Rules mean that mealtimes are not fights over food. "Because you have to eat every day, it's too difficult to have a free-for-all every time you sit down to a meal."

It is tempting to assume that manners engender social cohesion and harmony, but Visser shook her head at my mention of this. Behavior codes can be used to exclude as much as to include. Between host and guest there is a delicate balance of power—giving and receiving, responsibility and obligation. Visser argues that at the core of all rituals, there is a basic threat of violence that must be overcome by signs and signals.

I had been invited to stay the night. Colin made meatballs and a Spanish tortilla for dinner. Trying to be a good guest, I washed up afterward, expressly aware of the reciprocity that I had been taught was polite. The next day I woke with more questions than I had begun with. I realized that more important than understanding the point of a fork was the act of questioning its existence. At the heart of Visser's work is an extraordinary and original curiosity. Since her groundbreaking study of food and society, she has written books on gratitude, fate, and architecture. Nothing in her world is taken for granted. "I refuse to accept the ordinary as dull. Common things—it stands to reason—are the most important things, the ones with history and politics and meaning, the ones with clout."

"Are we what we eat or how we eat?" I asked her finally, as Colin cooked a tagine for lunch. In Much Depends on Dinner, Visser describes how the large amount of labor required to cultivate rice gave rise to a social culture that emphasized the collective over the individual.

Does our increasing reliance on monocultures mirror the globalization that may be erasing cultural gaps? In the West, dining rooms have gone the way of the dodo. People often eat alone, and in front the TV. There is an epidemic of obesity. Visser sees a correlation.